Gotong Royong vaccination expected to have an effect on society





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – As of last week, the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program for Workers has been implemented for 19 private companies in Indonesia. The Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program, which officially started on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, took place at the PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk skin care production facility in the Jababeka industrial zone. The communications company, Ultima Asia Network, has been appointed as a strategic partner of Unilever Indonesia to provide infrastructure and technical operational arrangements with a complex level of difficulty. Ultima Asia Network CEO William Wijanarko explained that the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for workers brought together 500 participants from government officials, related business actors, community elements and other stakeholders. “It is an honor for Ultima Asia Network to actively collaborate in launching the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program for workers who are very important and historic,” said Wiliam, quoted in the official statement received. Health Liputan6.com on Friday May 28, 2021. Further, Wiliam said: “We hope that through this mutual cooperation vaccination program, business actors and companies will be healthier and protected against COVID-19.” According to Wiliam, the big step initiated by the government to fight against the rate of transmission of the Corona virus which causes COVID-19 in the country should accelerate the creation of community immunity (collective immunity). Ultima Asia Network is always committed to having a positive impact on the general public and the stakeholders around us. This is also part of the program initiated by Unilever Indonesia, namely #Mariberbagiperan, where all industrial sectors must work together according to their respective skills to create a sustainable economic force, continued Wiliam. The launch of Mutual Cooperation Vaccination by Unilever Indonesia was attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. On this occasion, Jokowi took the time to follow the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination which targeted hundreds of employees of PT Unilever Indonesia, Tbk, and conducted a virtual dialogue with 18 other private companies. Hopefully Ultima Asia Network’s small contribution to the Gotong Royong for Workers vaccine distribution campaign can have a significant impact on accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination process in Indonesia, so that our economic, social and of life can return to normal, ”he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos