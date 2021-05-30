In budget, Biden administration seeks economic support for Pakistan – Journal





WASHINGTON: In its first budget, for fiscal year 2022, the Biden administration is also seeking funds to provide economic and social support to Pakistan and to train Pakistani military personnel.

President Joe Biden unveiled the largest US budget in history on Friday, seeking $ 6 trillion in fiscal 2022. The budget projects a 16% increase in non-defense spending, mostly in social programs and infrastructure projects.

Aggregate defense budget demand of $ 715 billion indicates a decline of around 3% in real terms from current year as withdrawals in Afghanistan and Iraq have reduced by 3.2 billion dollars costs the US military.

Congress said funding from Pakistan would support governance and fight extremism

The budget still calls for $ 3.3 billion in operational support to support the Afghan security forces, a 9.2 percent increase from 2021.

The US State Departments’ budget proposals for overseas operations and related programs also include requests for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s funding will support stronger democratic governance, particularly near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; tackle the drivers of violent extremism and support stability in Afghanistan and expand economic growth, including through two-way trade and investment where possible, the proposal the department sent to Congress on Friday said.

Funding for these programs will come from the $ 324.5 million the ministry is seeking for South and Central Asia.

The main US security objectives in South Asia are supporting peace and stability in the region, addressing climate change issues, supporting economic recovery after Covid-19, and revitalizing alliances and American partnerships.

Regional activities for South Asia will strengthen governance transparency and civil society participation, promote private sector growth, support energy production and expand trade, including across the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the State Department told Congress.

The department is also seeking $ 13.8 million for its International Military Education and Training (IMET) programs in South and Central Asia, which support U.S. priorities for the region, focusing on the professionalization of the defense forces. regional partners, with an emphasis on professional military training. The priority beneficiaries are Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

Although IMET is a low-budget program, it improves coordination between the armed forces of the United States and those of friendly countries.

Washington had excluded Pakistan from this program but in January 2020, the Trump administration took over the training center.

To strengthen military-to-military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security, the President of the United States authorized the resumption of IMET for Pakistan. The comprehensive suspension of security assistance to Pakistan remains in effect, the announcement added.

The IMET program was suspended in 2018, after Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement allowing Pakistani military officers to receive training at Russian military institutions.

In May 2018, Washington suspended most of its security assistance, delivery of military materiel and transfer of security-related funds to Pakistan after claiming that Pakistan provided a safe haven for terrorists in Afghanistan, which Islamabad had denied.

However, in July 2019, the United States approved $ 125 million to provide Pakistan with technical support for its fleet of F-16 aircraft, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to Washington.

In recent statements, US officials and lawmakers have once again expressed interest in reviving their ties with Pakistan. They are also seeking ground and air access to Afghanistan from Pakistan after their troops withdraw by September 11, 2021.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a budget hearing this week that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was slightly ahead of schedule.

I can tell you today that the demotion is progressing at a steady pace, if not slightly ahead, he said.

He did not give more details on the pullout, but the Pentagon said earlier this week that the pullout was between 16% and 25%.

The Pentagon, however, has also said the United States will continue to be present in the Central Command area of ​​responsibility, which includes Pakistan. The United States will also continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 30, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos