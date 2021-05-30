Defense of some rioters in the Capitol: electoral disinformation





PROVIDENCE, RI Lies about the election helped bring insurgents to Capitol Hill on January 6, and now some who face criminal charges for their actions during the riot are hoping their gullibility will save them or at least will generate sympathy.

Lawyers for at least three defendants charged in connection with the violent siege told The Associated Press they would blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories, largely pushed by then-President Donald Trump, for misleading their customers. Lawyers say those who spread this misinformation bear as much responsibility for the violence as those who participated in the actual violation of the Capitol.

I sound a bit like an idiot saying it now, but my faith was in him, accused Anthony Antonio said of Trump. Antonio said he was not interested in politics until boredom from the pandemic drove him to conservative cable news and right-wing social media. I think they did a great job convincing people.

RELATED: Tampa Man To Sign Plea Deal In Jan.6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol

After Joe Bidens’ victory in last year’s presidential election, Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the race has been stolen, even though the allegations have been repeatedly refuted by officials on both sides, outside experts and courts in several states and Trumps’ own attorney general. In many cases, baseless claims about ballot dumps, voter fraud and corrupt election officials have been amplified on social media, building the Trumps campaign to undermine confidence in the elections that began long before November.

The wave of disinformation continues to spread, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote on Wednesday in a decision denying the release of a man accused of threatening to kill U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The steady drumbeat that prompted the accused to take up arms has not gone away, Berman wrote in his ruling ordering Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. to remain in custody. Six months later, the duck that the election was stolen is repeated daily in major news outlets and in the halls of state and federal government, not to mention the almost daily fulminations of the former president.

The defendants represent only a fraction of the more than 400 people indicted in the unsuccessful attempt to disrupt Bidens’ certification of victory. But their arguments underscore the important role that the lies played in inspiring the riot, especially as many high-profile Republicans try to downplay the January 6 violence, and millions more still mistakenly believe that the election was stolen.

At least one of those defendants plans to make disinformation a key part of his defense.

Albert Watkins, the St. Louis lawyer representing Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, has compared the process to brainwashing, or falling into the clutches of a cult. The repeated exposure to lies and inflammatory rhetoric, said Watkins, has ultimately overwhelmed his clients’ ability to discern reality.

He’s not crazy, Watkins said. The people who fell in love with (cult leader) Jim Jones and came down to Guyana, they had husbands and wives and lives. And then they drank the Kool-Aid.

Similar legal arguments failed to exonerate Lee Boyd Malvo, who at 17 joined John Allen Mohammed in a sniper frenzy that killed 10 people in the Washington, DC area in 2002. His lawyers have tried to argue that Malvo was not responsible for his actions because he had been deceived by former Mohammed.

Lawyers for newspaper heiress Patty Hearst also argued, unsuccessfully, that their client was brainwashed into participating in a bank robbery after being kidnapped by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army group.

It’s not an argument I’ve seen winning, said Christopher Slobogin, director of the Vanderbilt Law Schools criminal justice program, professor of psychiatry and mental skills expert.

Slobogin has said that unless belief in a conspiracy theory is used as evidence of a larger, diagnosable mental illness, paranoia, it is unlikely to overcome the presumption that laws are competent.

I don’t blame the defense lawyers for raising this issue, he said. You go out of your way and present all the arguments you can make, he said. But just because you have a false belief that the election was stolen doesn’t mean you can storm the Capitol.

From a mental health perspective, conspiracy theories can impact a person’s actions, said Ziv Cohen, professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University. Cohen, an expert in conspiracy theories and radicalization, often performs mental competency exams for defendants.

Conspiracy theories can lead people to commit illegal behavior, Cohen said. This is one of the dangers. Conspiracy theories erode social capital. They erode trust in authority and institutions.

Lawyers for Bruno Joseph Cua, a 19-year-old accused of pushing a police officer out of the US Senate chamber, attributed the extremist rhetoric of his clients before and after the riot to social media. Lawyer Jonathan Jeffress said Cua was reproducing what he had heard and seen on social media. Mr. Cua did not come up with these ideas on his own; he fed them.

In an article in Speaking a Day After the Riot, Cua wrote: The Tree of Freedom must often be watered with the blood of tyrants. And the tree is thirsty.

Cuas’ lawyer now characterizes these comments as the bluster of an impressionable youngster and said Cua regrets his actions.

Antonio, 27, was working as a solar panel salesman in suburban Chicago when the pandemic ended his job. He and his roommates started watching Fox News most of the day, and Antonio started posting and sharing right-wing content on TikTok.

Although he never became interested in politics or even voted in a presidential election, Antonio said he was starting to be consumed by conspiracy theories that the election was rigged.

Court records describe Antonio as aggressive and belligerent. According to FBI reports, he threw a water bottle at a Capitol policeman who was dragged down the stairs of buildings, destroyed office furniture and was captured by police cameras shouting You want war. ? We have war. 1776 once again with the officers.

Antonio, who wore a crest for the anti-government far-right militia The Three Percenters, is charged with five counts, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and obstruction of the forces of the order during civil unrest.

Joseph Hurley, Antonios ‘lawyer, has said he will not use his clients’ belief in false allegations of electoral fraud to try to exonerate him. Instead, Hurley will use them to argue that Antonio was an impressionable person who was exploited by Trump and his allies.

You can get this disease, said Hurley. Misinformation, he said, is not a defense. It’s not. But he will be led to say: that is why he was here. The reason he was there is because he was stupid and believed what he heard on Fox News.

By David Klepper, Associated Press Editor. Associated Press writer Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos