Many projects are unclear, sector ego is still high

Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently strongly criticized the implementation of a project which was often not supported by the construction of an access road and its supporting infrastructure. In this case, RI 1 highlights the presence of ports which do not have access roads, as well as project dams which are not accompanied by the construction of an irrigation network.

Jokowi felt that this was due to unsynchronized planning at the government level and that program plans were not yet integrated between the agencies involved.

Likewise, urbanism observer Yayat Supriatna observed that this asynchrony occurs due to the classic problem of sector egos in each agency. This makes the implementation of a project such as an access road uncoordinated.

“The coordination problem is the lack of coordination in rice, because the shortfall is just to finish the consumption without any real action to solve the problem,” Yayat told Liputan6.com on Saturday (29/5/ 2021).

According to him, this question of sectoral coordination and ego is an old song that always occurs when building a national strategic project (PSN) like a port. As a result, after the completion of the main project, the supporting infrastructure such as the main access road to the port was not planned.

“For example, if the port is new, it cannot be built, oh it turns out that the land cannot be released. So when the port has been completed, acquiring the land for the road of the port had not been completed, so when the port was built there was nothing he could do, ”he said.

“The problem is the sector ego, the unintegrated planning and coordination issues. Because the interests of the port do not necessarily correspond to the interests of the road, because perhaps the port roads are not a priority in the eyes of a sector. Priority goes to other places. indeed an old problem, ”he complained.

Yayat said that this sectoral self interest does not only occur between central and regional governments, but also between ministries / agencies. At the start of negotiations project, each agency has its own plans which have not been integrated into a common master plan.

“We need some kind of strong actor, a great actor who can order all sectors to obey and obey the agreed plan,” Yayat added.

Note that the list of Jokowi projects considered unclear

Motorcyclists are seen crossing the Serpong – Cinere toll road construction project in South Tangerang, Banten, Tuesday (2/16/2021). The physical construction of the 14.19 kilometer long toll highway will be completed in April 2021. (Liputan6.com/Faizal Fanani)

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is furious because a number of transport nodes, such as ports and airports, are not well connected to the access road. According to him, this lack of access does not only occur in a port or an airport.

Planning Observer Yayat Supriatna said the lack of occupancy due to not being well connected to the access road is clearly visible at Kertajati West Java International Airport (BIJB) in Majalengka Regency, West Java. This is what he later considered an obscure project.

“Kertajati Airport, with the Cisumdawu toll road incomplete, the optimization is not as expected. So with the toll road not yet completed, the airport is not optimal,” Yayat told Liputan6.com, Saturday (5/29/2021).

Construction of the Kertajati airport access toll road is expected to be completed in September 2021. This toll access will be linked to the 60.10 km Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road. be completed by the end of 2021.

Outside of Kertajati Airport, Patimban International Port in Subang Regency, West Java, also known as Yayat, still has no access. Although Jokowi said it was one of the largest ports, in fact Patimban’s operations were not optimal as the connectivity was not well connected.

“Patimban has not finished functioning either, it is not finished. This therefore means that the role of optimizing the Patimban function is to wait for the road. The port is therefore obliged to wait for the conditions roads are completed and then operational, ”he said. .

If it is applied by local roads, it is not optimal, the process of smooth loading and unloading will not be good, ”Yayat said.

The port of Patimban already has an 8.2 km long access road which has been completed and can be crossed in January 2021.

In addition to the access road, the port of Patimban will also be equipped with an access toll road, where construction has just entered the pre-qualification phase of the auction to be held on 17 June 2021.

The Patimban access toll project has also undergone a change in the cooperation program between government and business entities (PPP), moving from an unsolicited private initiative to a government initiator (solicited).

Thus, the construction of the toll road to access the port of Patimban cannot begin until 2022.

“This needs to be synergized. For example, the port will be built in 2019, the completion of 2021. The road should not have been built in 2019, so when the port is completed, the road will also be completed,” Yayat added.

