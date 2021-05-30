Lawyer Ali Zafar may take a month to submit a report on Jahangir Tareen, his family





Lawyer Ali Zafar. File photo: Zafar is investigating at least 20 JKT family bank accounts, sources say. Zafar confirms that it may take him a month to submit the report. Lawyer Zafar dismisses media speculation on the report.

LAHORE: Lawyer Ali Zafar will take at least a month to submit the report on ex-PTI chief Jahangir Tareen and his family, according to a report in The News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month gave Zafar the task of verifying the facts after a group of pro-Tareen lawmakers alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) assaulted the former secretary general of the party in the sugar scam.

Zafar sought more time due to the heavy workload as he has to go through at least 20 Tareen family bank accounts, the report said, adding that the senator “stumbled across these” after being tasked with probing only a few accounts.

He won’t be able to provide a full conclusion until he connects all the financial points to the JKT business empire, sources reveal. This, of course, does not imply that the course of the events could go against JKT.

Speaking to The News, Zafar confirmed it could take him a month to submit the report, dismissing media speculation about the report he was about to submit. Senator PTI said he would deliver what was expected of him.

When The News approached Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Mirza Shahzad Akbar, he did not attend any calls or messages in this regard.

A senior lawmaker from the JKT camp also confirmed that the report should be released within the already mentioned deadline.

“It occurred to me that some news is doing rounds of submission of [the] JKT report [Jehangir Khan Tareen]Ali Zafar said in a tweet last week.

“This is incorrect and based on some misinformation. I have not yet submitted a final report. “

Days earlier, Tareen said that a detailed explanation was given to Ali Zafar in a meeting he held with the group.

“I am convinced that the report will soon be unveiled or delivered directly to the Prime Minister,” he said in a banking court in Lahore where he appeared for a hearing.

The former secretary general of the PTI had also stressed that no investigation into sugar was underway against him.

“There is not a single ongoing investigation against me regarding the sugar scandal,” he said, adding that the three FIRs registered against him had not been filed in any sugar investigation.

On this occasion, Tareen also restored the confidence of Prime Minister Khan and criticized the government of the Punjab because revenge was directed at it.

“Khan sahab is an honorable man and I think he is fair,” Tareen said. “However, the government of Punjab has started to carry out a vendetta against members of my group.”

