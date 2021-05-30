Boris Johnson marries in secret ceremony, according to British press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds, his fiancee since 2019, this Saturday 29 years, in a private ceremony and until then kept secret, informed several British vehicles as the The sun It’s the Time. Thirty guests, including one-year-old son Wilfred, attended the wedding, which was held at Westminster Cathedral in London.

According to The sun, the bride arrived in the cathedral in a limousine at around 2 p.m. local time. Both are absolutely excited about it Everything took place in the utmost secrecy and meticulously planned. It was their secret and it made the day so special, ”Carrie Symonds loved one told the tabloid.

Boris, 56, and Symonds, 23, started dating in 2018. At the time, he was still married to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and she was a communications advisor for the Conservative Party. The following year, when Johnson became Prime Minister, Carrie Symonds became the first female companion to move into the official Downing Street residence without a formal union.

This is Johnson’s third marriage. The first one happened in 1987, with Allegra Mostyn-Owen. The union was called off in 1993 on the grounds that he was having an affair with lawyer Marina Wheeler, whom he would soon marry and have four children. The politician also had a daughter in an extramarital affair.

Only 30 people were able to attend the wedding as that was the maximum number allowed for such meetings in the UK, amid a novel coronavirus pandemic.