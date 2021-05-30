China will continue to help Nepal in its fight against the virus: Chinese Amb Hou Yanqi – myRepublica

China has played an important role in Nepal’s fight against the pandemic. In light of the recent cooperation between the two countries, Republic had an in-depth conversation with Hou Yanqi, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nepal, at the end of last week. Here’s an edited version of the conversation.

On May 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with President Bidya Devi Bhandari. What did the two leaders discuss? How are two countries working together to fight the ongoing pandemic?

On May 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari. President Xi stressed the importance of Sino-Nepalese relations. He reaffirmed that China will support Nepal in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. China will continue to provide as much support as possible to Nepal in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. China believes the Nepalese people will overcome the virus.

President Bhandari congratulated the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) on its 100th anniversary, saying that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has achieved remarkable achievements in economic and social development. President Bhandari greatly appreciated the Chinese concept of building a global health-for-all community. The two heads of state reached consensus on a wide range of issues, including advancing belt and road cooperation and firmly maintaining multilateralism.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, China and Nepal have supported each other in their fight against the coronavirus and established mutual cooperation, which has again highlighted the spirit of staying together. The Chinese side provides Nepal with much needed medical supplies and equipment, including vaccines, and shares with the Nepalese side the experience of the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of the pandemic, which has contributed to Nepal’s efforts. to fight the pandemic.

China has always been Nepal’s trusted and reliable partner in its development and fight against the pandemic. The telephone conversation between the two heads of state gave a clear direction to the development of bilateral relations and anti-pandemic cooperation for the years to come. I am confident that with the personal guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Nepal Strategic Cooperation Partnership, characterized by lasting friendship for development and prosperity, will be continuously pushed to new heights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced he would provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal as part of a grant during the phone call. It is a welcome effort in times of great stress. What kind of support will China provide to developing countries, including Nepal?

To help Nepal fight the pandemic, China provided 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a grant at the end of March this year. Despite strong demand for vaccines, both in China and around the world, President Xi Jinping has personally announced one million additional doses as part of a grant. This not only reflects President Xi’s deep feeling towards Nepal and its people, but also reflects the perspective of the Chinese government and its people. This is an active practice to build a health community for China and Nepal.

The Chinese Embassy is working closely with the diplomatic and health authorities of Nepal and is working to deliver the vaccines to Nepal by early June. In addition, the Nepalese side is also negotiating with a number of Chinese vaccine companies to procure vaccines commercially. The Chinese Embassy and relevant departments are facilitating this process, and we hope to see positive progress soon.

Vaccines are considered by the World Health Organization to be one of the most effective ways to deal with the pandemic. Vaccines have become a scarce resource in the world. Under the personal command and deployment of President Xi Jinping, China has provided millions of doses of vaccines and other material aids to countries around the world. Our contribution to building a global line of defense against the pandemic and promoting equitable global distribution of vaccines has led us to support countries and people in need around the world.

At a recent world health summit, President Xi made five points on cooperation in the fight against the pandemic: putting people and their lives first; Follow science-based policies and ensure a coordinated and systemic response; Stay together and promote solidarity and cooperation; Maintain justice and equity as we strive to close the immunization gap; and Address both symptoms and root causes as we improve the governance system.

President Xi Jinping also proposed five initiatives, saying China will provide an additional $ 3 billion in international assistance over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other countries in development; having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, China will provide even more vaccines to the best of its ability; China helps its vaccine companies transfer technology to other developing countries and do joint production with them, etc. China is a responsible country in word and deed. These further implemented measures will effectively support developing countries in their fight against the pandemic and the restoration of economic and social development, and will give a powerful impetus to building a global health-for-all community.

Since the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Nepal, in addition to the federal government, local governments in Xizang, Sichuan, are also donating medical supplies for Nepal. Is this a new form of cooperation?

Faced with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal faces a shortage of medical supplies and has asked for help from China. The Chinese government provided the much needed medical equipment under a grant as early as possible and overcame various difficulties including transportation, storage and handing over of materials delivered to Nepal as quickly as possible through land transport and air transport. The Chinese central government has provided 3,500 oxygen cylinders, 50 ventilators and a number of medical equipment such as dozens of ultrasound and anesthesia machines, and we will provide another batch of medical assistance, including 650 oxygen concentrators.

Besides the central government, the local governments of Xizang (Tibet), Sichuan, Yunnan and the Chinese Red Cross, Chinese companies in Nepal were also among the first to collect essential medical supplies in Nepal. According to incomplete statistics, these aids include 30,000 liters of liquid oxygen, 1.31 million medical masks, 800 oxygen cylinders, 300 oxygen concentrators and ventilators, antigen test kits, PPE. All of these activities demonstrated the comprehensiveness and multidimensional nature of the friendship between China and Nepal. I believe that the aforementioned assistance will contribute to the efforts of the Nepalese people to overcome the epidemic and bring work and life back to normal at an early date.

It should be noted that all these anti-pandemic materials provided by the Chinese side are the subject of financial assistance or were given voluntarily. And some media reports of their buying at high prices in China are baseless. According to the agreement between two governments, the Chinese side would produce, procure and deliver the materials to the designated land or airport. The Nepalese side is responsible for receiving them and bringing them back to Nepal. Many materials were actually transported to Nepal by Chinese donors themselves.

What impact is the pandemic having on cooperation between Nepal and China under the BRI initiative? What is the latest development on this front?

In recent years, China-Nepal cooperation under the BRI initiative has achieved fruitful results. In terms of connectivity, the first meeting of the China-Nepal trade and economy working group was held by video, and the protocol for the implementation of the transit and transport agreement between China and Nepal entered into force. The pre-feasibility study for the Tokha-Chhahare tunnel project has been completed. In terms of post-disaster reconstruction, the construction of the third phase of the China Aid Araniko Road Long-Term Opening Maintenance Project has been started, the China Aid Kathmandu Durbar High School Reconstruction Project has been completed and handed over on the Nepalese side.

At present, there are over 1500 Chinese employees and nearly 6000 Nepalese employees with Chinese companies in Nepal. They work hard to advance relevant cooperation projects. Since the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of Chinese workers and Nepalese employees have been infected with the virus. The banning orders instituted by the government have severely affected the movement of people and goods, and caused difficulties for some large-scale China-Nepal cooperation projects. However, cooperation between China and Nepal under the BRI is long-term cooperation and will not be disrupted by the pandemic.

We will resume projects regularly, and we also look forward to providing more political and other support to Nepal. We believe that through the joint efforts of the two sides, bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields will yield fruitful results in advancing the economic and social development of Nepal.