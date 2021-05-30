Nawaz to assess ‘grand dialogue proposal’ at PML-N meeting tomorrow – Pakistan





LAHORE: Amid reports of growing differences within the party over his narrative, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will attend a meeting of his senior leaders on Monday via a video link from London, and among other matters, will also discuss a proposal to hold a broad dialogue with all stakeholders, including the establishment.

PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and other top leaders to present suggestions to Nawaz about broad dialogue among stakeholders, including establishment, at party meeting [to be held] Monday in Islamabad, a senior party leader told Dawn on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharifs’ proposal to hold a large dialogue is in fact a reflection of the strong desire of party lawmakers. A good number of PML-N MPs and MPs have categorically told Mr Shehbaz that they cannot sit in the opposition after the next election, believing that without the establishment’s blessing, the PML-N could not return to power despite having a good bank of votes in their constituencies, which was proven in the 2018 election. The establishment is a reality and the party must mend the cracks in its relations with it, and for that , Nawaz Sharif must be persuaded, he said.

The PML-N leader further said Mr. Shehbaz became active in this regard after a number of party lawmakers told him it was the right time to improve party relations with the establishment. .

The next elections are not far away. If our fight against the establishment continues, Imran Khan will also be the ultimate beneficiary of future polls. Without wasting any more time, we must accept this reality and do what is necessary, he said.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in a televised interview this week had launched the idea of ​​a great dialogue between all the stakeholders to work together for the progress of the country. Mr. Shehbaz had said that he believed that Mr. Nawaz would be ready to play his role in the progress of the country if there were free, fair and transparent elections, each institution operates in its respective field, there is a state law in the country and a roadmap is designed with the participation of all stakeholders.

He went on to say: Aur is kay liya agar mujah Mian sahib (Nawaz) ka paun bhi parna paray to parun ga (And for that I am even ready to touch his feet and convince him.

A PML-N lawmaker from Punjab told Dawn that few party lawmakers would be ready to sit in the opposition after the next general election.

There has been a sense of urgency in the ranks of the Cherifs parliamentary party at this time in this regard.

Mr. Shehbaz took that impulse and discussed it with his older brother over the phone. On his instruction (Nawazs), Mr. Shehbaz launched the idea of ​​a big dialogue and the debate ensued, he said.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari dispelled the impression of any grouping within the PMLN.

Shehbaz is the party chairman and gives the party line, in consultation with Supreme Party Leader Nawazi Sharif. There have not been two accounts in the party as it is united under Nawaz Sharif, she told Dawn.

About reporting the differences between them on the matter, she said: It’s an old story that comes up every now and then. PML-N political opponents had been propagating the differences between the Nawaz and Shehbaz families for years, and they did so for their own political relevance, Ms. Bokhari said.

When asked if Shehbaz would be successful in persuading Nawaz to hold a dialogue with all stakeholders, including the establishment, regarding national reconciliation, she said: Shehbaz spoke of empowering parliament and a great dialogue. National consultation is only possible if all parties agree. There is no question of having a separate dialogue with anyone (the establishment), said Ms Bokhari.

Senior reporter Sohail Warriach said Mr. Shehbaz’s reconciliation policy was known to everyone.

Mr. Shehbaz has somehow succeeded in his politics and, thanks to that, has managed to send Mr. Nawaz abroad, and he is able to strike a deal with the establishment if he is given the green light by his older brother, he said.

The two brothers may have different approaches, but their goal is the same to return to power, Mr Warriach told Dawn.

He said there was a clear understanding within the PML-N if his confrontation with the establishment continued, Imran Khan would benefit.

Mr. Warraich felt that now was the time for the PML-N to talk to those who matter in the future configuration, otherwise he might miss the train.

Posted in Dawn on May 30, 2021

