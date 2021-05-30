Roman: If Habib Rizieq is imprisoned, Jokowi and his people must also be punished

Habib Rizieq Shihab listening to the verdict of the panel of judges in the mob case at Megamendung, Thursday (27/5) Photo: Kenny Kurnia Putra / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Wasekjen PA 212 Novel Bamukmin said Habib Rizieq Shihab did not deserve to be punished, especially until he was jailed for eight months for a mob case.

“Habib Rizieq should be free because he paid a fine and apologized for being a fighter against Covid-19,” Novel told JPNN on Sunday (5/30).

He explained that one of the evidence was the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) laskar who came down to spray disinfectant liquid.

“It even reached churches and other humanitarian actions during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The novel, who also works as a lawyer, addressed the mob case committed by the governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

“Khofifah with an apology just got away with it,” Novel said.

Additionally, Novel also said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often causes crowds with his people.

“If Habib Rizieq is still jailed for eight months, then all the people, including the president, must be jailed because it is clear that they are ousting a crowd,” he said. (cuy / jpnn)

