Shahbaz questions the government’s good economic forecasts

LAHORE: National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif questioned the government’s optimistic economic forecasts on Saturday, citing shrinking per capita income and GDP figures and rising unemployment as a basis for rejecting the next one IMF budget.

Shahbazs ‘remarks came in response to Prime Minister Imran Khans’ tweet, in which the latter praised the Federal Board of Revenues (FBR) for efforts to break through the historic milestone of Rs 4 trillion each year for the very first time.

In July-May, our collections reached 4,143 billion rupees and are still 18 percent more than the same period last year. This reflects a widespread economic recovery spurred by government policies, Khan said. In a statement posted on Pakistani Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) Twitter, Shahbaz replied: Despite the imposition of additional taxes every year, the PTI government lags in tax collection. At the end of our government, the tax / GDP ratio [ratio] was 13 percent, which was down 10.9 percent in three years.

The PML-N leader said the people rejected both the IMF budget and the government that brought it in. He also compared the two governments. When the PML-N left office in 2018, the size of the Pakistani economy (GDP) was $ 313 billion. During Imran Niazis’ three years of rule, the size of the economy reached $ 296 billion.

Shahbaz said that the direct purchasing power of Pakistanis decreased by 13%, while in the last year of the PML-N government in 2017-18, the per capita income was $ 1,560, and in 2020-2021 it went down to $ 1,431.

In the three years since the PTI, per capita income declined by more than 8%, the PML-N chairman said. For the first time in history, our GDP fell in dollars [terms] in three years.

When the PML-N government ended its mandate, there were 3.5 million unemployed in Pakistan, Shahbaz said. He added: PTI laid off an additional five million people in three years. Today, the number of unemployed in the country reaches 8.5 million. The country’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 15 percent. Over the past three years, the income of unskilled workers has fallen by more than 18 percent. He said the PML-N increased the growth rate from 2.8% to 5.8% in five years, while inflation rose from 11.8 to 3.8% and tax revenues had increased. doubled from 1,946 rupees to 3,900 billion rupees. In three years, the collection of taxes by ITCs has decreased in proportion to the GDP.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zubair of the PML-N challenged the claims of Planning Minister Asad Umar, his brother, on Twitter. Asad said the country’s economy was back on track for growth as he predicted two years earlier in April 2019. The minister said he predicted the economy would take two years. to get back on the growth path and that the current growth rate has proved this prediction.

He said those wondering how suddenly economic growth has accelerated should watch my music video where I said it will take two years, the minister tweeted, sharing his April 3, 2019 video clip on the subject.

The federal minister said that the clear policy of Imran Khan’s government was to put the economy on a path of sustainable growth instead of making the decision which could be immediately accepted but which was not good for the economy. economy.

Zubair replied: The economy is in ruins. So let’s not get into that. But even if we agree, what does he say about your Kaptaan who had no idea. Barely 15 days after this event, the Kaptaan kidnapped you. He sure doesn’t understand. That’s why we insist that he go.

