British Magazines: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secretly marries partner Carrie Symonds | Yle News





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is secretly married to his partner Carrie Symondsin with, say the British newspapers Sun (you move to another service)and To post (you move to another service) on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, reportedly tied the knot on Saturday in a small-scale ceremony attended by around 30 guests. The ceremony, Sun said, had been prepared in such secrecy that even the prime minister’s top aides were unaware of it. Broadcasting company BBC: n (you move to another service) according to the prime minister’s staff, there has been no comment on the marriage issue. Johnson and Symonds got engaged in late 2019 but, like many other Brits, had to postpone their plans due to the coronary heart situation. Heidn’s son Wilfred was born in April of last year. Jonhson has four children from his previous marriage. Only the second British minister in office when he was married The couple got married at Westminster Catholic Cathedral. According to Sun, the police staged a large-scale operation around the time of the ceremony to secure the events. According to an eyewitness, other cathedral activities were halted during the half-hour ceremony. Symonds reportedly arrived at a lunch ceremony in a limousine, wearing a long white dress. There was no veil for him. According to Mail on Sunday, the guest described Symonds as very happy. According to the same guest, Johnson, on the other hand, couldn’t turn his gaze to the bride. Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to ascend the altar during his tenure as Prime Minister since 1822. The marriage is Johnson’s third.

