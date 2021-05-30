Tareen group MPA booked over ‘false allegations’ against PM’s assistant – Newspaper





LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability and Home Affairs Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday received a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Pakistani MP Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Nazir Chohan for allegedly hurting his beliefs religious.

Mr Chohan, a vocal member of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group, had made some allegations against Mr Akbar on a TV talk show which he said could put him in danger. Chohan insisted he stood by his claims, as Akbar provided no evidence to prove otherwise and instead filed an FIR against him. He asked Mr. Akbar to resign from his post.

He said he would report for arrest, claiming he had all the evidence he would present to Prime Minister Imran Khan. I will contact the prime minister in a day or two to request a hearing, he said.

Following Chohan’s allegations on television on May 19, the Tsar of Responsibility submitted a request to the Racecourse Police Station on May 20, but no FIR was recorded until Mr. Akbar comes personally to Lahore on Friday and presses for the registration of the case.

On Saturday afternoon, Akbar tweeted that Lahore police had registered a case against Chohan.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari backed Akbar and demanded action against their MPA party.

Mr Chaudhry, who recently spoke to the media in Lahore as he stood with Mr Chohan, tweeted that the use of a religion card for a personal vendetta was despicable and that the police from Lahore was to take strict action against MPA Nazir Chohan. Shahzad Akbar is doing his job. The state cannot function if it fails to protect [its] responsible for such attacks, he tweeted.

Ms Mazari tweeted: I appreciate your opinion on the user of such hate spitting and deliberate lies.

The FIR was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to an official), 298 (making statements with the deliberate intention of injuring religious feelings) and 153 (causing a riot) of PPC.

In his petition, Mr. Akbar said that Chohan intentionally made certain allegations against him. Contrary to the false and vexatious allegations made, the applicant is a practicing Muslim and has a firm, unwavering and unshakeable belief in the finality of the prophecy, he said.

He added that Chohan committed the offense to damage reputation, body, property and spirit and to instill hatred in the general public which endangered the applicant’s life. The accused committed this offense with a nefarious design to discourage him from his proactive role in the fight against corruption and accountability in Pakistan, he said.

Given that Mr Akbar was previously alleged by the Tareen group as targeting the main party member, some independent observers are calling the Chohans allegations a new low and an attempt to cover up alleged criminal actions by the Tareen group. Observers want an example to be made of Chohan so that no one can abuse religion in the future.

Upon learning that an FIR had been filed against him, Chohan contacted Data Darbar with his supporters and spoke to the media. He alleged that non-political people sitting on either side of PM Khan had deceived him and were harming the party’s cause. He suggested to the PM to remove these items from his kitchen cabinet.

He also announced that the group had already decided that any action suggested in lawyer Ali Zafar’s report would be accepted. If he recommends Mr Tareen’s arrest, Mr Tareen will make an arrest in court and said he will personally visit the racetrack police station on Sunday (today) to surrender.

Responding to another question on why the other members of the Tareen group did not show up in his support, Chohan said most of them were from different cities and he had not informed them of the development. .

The police sealed the FIR because it was highly publicized. The government of the Punjab has reportedly not yet given a clear policy regarding the arrest of Mr. Chohan. Police officials say it was mandatory for them to notify the Speaker of the Punjabi Assembly before stopping an MPA. They will wait for a clear policy from the provincial government, they said.

Posted in Dawn on May 30, 2021

