416 KPK employees who have passed TWK have requested the postponement of the ASN inauguration

Merdeka.com – A total of 416 employees of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) who passed the national insight test (TWK) would have requested the postponement of his nomination as ASN to be held on June 1, 2021.

This news was confirmed by the director of socialization and anti-campaignCorruption Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Giri Suprapdiono.

“It’s true. Even other directorates are also doing the same thing. Said Dumas, Directorate of Investigations, Directorate of Investigations, Said PJKAKI, and several other units,” Giri said during his confirmation on Sunday (5/30 ).

Based on the details compiled, the number of 416 is a combination of 146 employees of the Deputy Prevention, Supervision and General Secretary, 57 employees of the Directorate of Public Complaints, 42 investigators, 75 employees of the Directorate of Public Complaints. surveys, as well as 96 employees of the PJKAKI-DNA association.

The request to postpone the inauguration has further exacerbated the controversy over the dismissal of 51 of the 75 KPK employees who were declared not to pass the National Insight Test (TWK).

Previously, as many as 75 employees of the Investigations Directorate of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sent an open letter to its leaders.

The open letter was delivered and distributed to the media team on Thursday (5/27).

Here is the full content of the letter in circulation:

Dear. Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission

In place

Respectfully,

Please allow us, 75 KPK officers from the Research Directorate who have completed the KPK Staff Transition Assessment and who will be appointed ASN on June 1, 2021.

Without prejudice to respect, let’s pass on a number of things related to the troubles related to the KPK employee transfer process. As a family, we also have responsibilities, obligations and affection for this family, just like the president. We don’t want leaders as parents to take bad actions, which can negatively impact all employees, officers and boards, as well as counterproductive with the ideals of eradicating corruption.

We can express some of these disturbing things as follows:

1. There are allegations of non-compliance with legal standards and rules.

a. Constitutional Court Decision No. 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019 and Corruption Eradication Commission Regulation No. 1 of 2021 by letter do not regulate the transfer of functions and responsibilities of employees, nor do they achieve results. tests the basis for the dismissal of KPK employees. On the basis of the aforementioned regulation, it would of course be inappropriate to issue a decree providing for the transfer of assignments and positions to KPK employees whose results of the national knowledge test did not meet the requirements.

b. On May 17, 2021, President Joko Widodo, as Head of State and Head of Government, said in a letter that:

“1) The results of the national insight test for KPK employees should be used as input data for KPK improvement stages, both for individuals and KPK institutions, and not necessarily as a basis for dismissal 75 KPK employees who did not pass the test. I believe there is still a chance for improvement through education of departments on the national vision, and corrective action needs to be taken immediately at the individual and organizational levels. “

2) The process of transferring the status of KPK agents to ASN must not affect the right of KPK agents to be appointed ASN. I ask the parties concerned, in particular the leadership of the KPK, the minister of PANRB and also the head of the BKN to plan a follow-up for the 75 KPK officers who were declared not to have passed the test with the principles that I have given to you. expressed earlier. “

Referring to the principles desired by the President, in this case, it is a question of asking the “State to be present” to solve the problem linked to the failure of 75 of our colleagues, our brothers, the children of Ladies and Gentlemen, through a reparation mechanism through official education, not by removing them.

2. There are allegations of inconsistencies with legal principles and corruption eradication ideals

a. BKN press release number: 13 / RILIS / BKN / V / 2021 states that the National Insight Test (TWK) performed on KPK employees is different from TWK in CPNS selection or entry level. TWK at KPK uses the State Moderation Index (IMB-68) and Integrity Test, which are typically used in promotions, or are also used by TNI as a form of psychological testing for TNI employees / members.

b. Explanation by the Minister of Law and Human Rights during a trial session on the revision of the KPK law, which emphasizes justice and advantages, and not just legal certainty, as the objective of the law revision KPK. This was in line with the statement of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of September 13, 2019. At that time, you said that “law enforcement must provide benefits”.

To our knowledge, in the use of the IMB-68 test so far, there is no unique use of ASN / TNI / other employees who are paid by the state at the non-entry level, which results in loss of status. of the employee concerned. IMB-68 cannot automatically become a national measurement tool.

Ladies and Gentlemen, our 75 brothers, all your children, are not people who do not love this nation and this country. The proof that the application, prevention, improvement or other actions in all the corrupt sectors of this country that we are leading together should also be a measuring tool. We must pass it on, so that the actions of the leadership remain consistent, in accordance with what the KPK law aspires to, or the explanation of the state and the president himself in upholding the principles of justice and charity. , and in accordance with the ideals of corruption eradication. .

Whereas based on the above questions, we convey the following to management:

1. We request a postponement of the inauguration which is scheduled for June 1, 2021, until it is clear that the implementation of the transfer of employees of the KPK is in accordance with the rules, legal principles and guidelines of the President Joko Widodo. The first step is to improve the implementation of the transfer of KPK employees, so as not to cause new problems materially or formally.

2. We ask management to guarantee that all KPK employees will be inducted into ASN in accordance with the laws and regulations and the directives of President Joko Widodo.

3. In accordance with the instructions of the President Jokowi, we do not support the dismissal of employees or any form that would result in not transferring employees of KPK as civil servants.

4. We ask that the results of the tests (accompanied by the working documents) be disclosed, in accordance with the order of law no. 14 of 2008 concerning the transparency of public information Article 17 letter h point 5 and article 18 paragraph 2, namely on the basis of the written consent of each employee.

5. We hope that we will have the opportunity to have a dialogue with the leaders as parents of this institution, directly, either in a small forum or through an infrastructure compliant with health protocols, to agree on ” a mutual agreement on a solution to these troubles before June 1, 2021.

It is thus conveyed, we believe that the management will be wise in considering the best decisions for all the employees and leaders, within the framework of the family of this institution. We hope that this request can be followed soon. For the attention of management, we thank you.

Best regards,

Officer of the Research Directorate.

Source: Liputan6.com

Journalist: Nanda Perdana Putra.



[yan]