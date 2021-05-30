PPP, PTI hands in gloves, alleges Mustafa Kamal





It is the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that ensures that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) survives in the Center and in return Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps his eyes closed on the biased attitude of PPP to Karachi.

Pak Sarzameen (PSP) party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said so on Saturday as he addressed the media in an accountability court.

Kamal said that the PPP and PTI were hand in hand when it came to destroying Karachi and that the people of Karachi had paid the price. I do not know what Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks he sees that all is well. If PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto really feels for Sindh, he must stop discriminatory treatment with the urban population of Sindh, he said.

The PSP chief said 36.370 million gallons of water had been supplied to Sindh by the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), while only 540 million gallons of water, which made up just 1.5% of Sindh water was supplied to Karachi, which was home to 50 percent of the total population of Sindh.

The biased Sindh government, led by the PPP, became breathless when it came to supplying even 1.5 percent of water to Karachi, Kamal noted.

He said that while there was agriculture in the rest of Sindh, millions of industrial units were there in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

Karachi contributes 70 percent of income in Pakistan and 90 percent for Sindh. Over the past 14 years, Karachi’s water share has not increased by a single drop as its demand has increased rapidly in multiple ways over the past 14 years, he said.

The PSP chairman was of the opinion that the PPP government was completely ignoring the youth of Sindh, which is why frustration was growing among young people in urban areas of the province. The constitutionally allocated 40 percent quota for urban Sindh is also not being implemented and jobs allocated for urban Sindh have been seized by bogus homes, he said.

Kamal pointed out that the government of Sindh provided 0.2 million jobs in which the rights of the people of Sindh were severely violated. Jobs in government services have been closed for local youth in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, he lamented. The unfair action of the PPP is causing serious damage to the country and the province.

The PSP chief said industries were being transferred to countries like Bangladesh, where they were given a fair opportunity. “Government officials from different Goths in Sindh have made Karachi a conquered area. Bribes are taken all over the market by sealing a store. Rupee mullions are taken daily from traders in Karachi as bribes. -vin, “he said.

The point is, dog bite vaccines are not available in hospitals. And even if they are available, people die soon after the doses are injected into their bodies because the vaccines are also counterfeit, Kamal said.

