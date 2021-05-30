PDIP vs Democrat controversy over Bansos in the Jokowi and SBY era

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) and PartyDemocrats controversy over social assistance (Welfare).

The debate was preceded by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, who brought up this story when he witnessed the implementation of the 2009 elections.

He said the implementation of the 2009 elections had been tainted with manipulation in the form of politicization of welfare in the manner of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. This has earned Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) the nickname “Mr Bansos Indonesia”.

“In 2009, I witnessed how this manipulation could be carried out, how Thaksin’s welfare style was implemented so that someone called SBY the ‘father of Indonesian welfare. “, Hasto said during a discussion held by the PARA union on Friday (28/5).

Democratic Party Advisory Council Deputy Chairman Rachland Nashidik spoke in response to Hasto’s statement. He alluded to welfare deviations committed by several PDIP politicians. He said social assistance for the PDIP is seen as an electoral tool.

One of the PDIP politicians mentioned by Rachland is Juliari Batubara who stumbled upon the Covid-19 social assistance corruption case while he was Minister of Social Affairs, as well as the figure of “Madam Welfare. social ”.

However, he did not mention who the “welfare lady” was in his tweet. As it is posted on social networks, the nickname of Madame Social Assistance refers to one of the officials of the PDIP.

“For the PDIP, social assistance is actually an electoral tool. Don’t believe it? Try Hasto to ask social minister Juliari or, if the KPK prevents it, Ms Bansos,” Rachland said via his account. Twitter @RachlandNashidik, Friday (28/5).

Social assistance in the SBY era was known as direct cash assistance, aka BLT. Democratic Party cadre Bramantyo Suwondo once asked President Joko Widodo to provide BLT, as was the case in the SBY administration. The request was forwarded by Bramantyo criticizing Jokowi’s steps in developing the pre-work card program in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Considering the obstacles to the provision of basic necessities and the pre-employment card program, which in fact invite criticism, it would be good if government assistance was delivered directly and concretely through the BLT program. Bramantyo told reporters, May 5, 2020.

Bramantyo believed that the BLT program which was run by SBY at the time was effective in helping people coming out of the crisis. According to him, in the midst of a crisis like today, the BLT is more necessary for the community than professional training.

Based on research CNNIndonesia.com, BLT refers to Presidential Instruction number 12 of 2005 regarding the implementation of BLT for poor households, SBY implemented the unconditional BLT program from October 2005 to December 2006 with a target of 19.2 million poor families.

The main target of the government program is poor families with children aged 0-15 or currently pregnant mothers. The cash funds will be returned to the registered family for six years. This program has been awarded to 20 provinces, 86 regions and 739 sub-regions with a total of 816,000 successful poor families.

At that time, the target BLT recipients received a cash transfer of Rp300,000 which was sent via post. Payments are made in three stages starting in October and an additional payment of Rp 300,000 of the remaining amount is made the following year with a total incentive of Rp 1.2 million per household.

A similar program was then launched again three years later on the basis of Indonesian Presidential Instruction No. 3 of 2008 regarding the implementation of the BLT program for target households.

However, the total number given to the community was reduced to Rp. 900,000 and closed after nine months.

The BLT program is implemented on the basis of intersectoral coordination working together on the basis of the main functions and tasks of each institution. The responsible for the distribution of BLT funds is the Ministry of Social Affairs in collaboration with various relevant government agencies.

The Ministry of Social Affairs has the obligation to prepare the funds on the basis of a nominal roll and submit an order to PT Pos Indonesia to pay the BLT funds.

Through Kepmensos No. 28 / HUK / 2008, the Minister of Social Affairs tasked PT Pos Indonesia and BRI to implement the distribution of BLT 2008 funds to the community.

The data mechanism for BLT beneficiaries at the time was in the hands of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). The list of names and addresses of recipients at that time is stored in the database system of BPS, Ministry of Social Affairs and PT Pos Indonesia.

Data delivery based on the names and addresses of target households from BPS to PT Pos Indonesia at the national level. Next, check the feasibility of the list of target households at the village / kelurahan level.





