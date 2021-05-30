British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is finally officially married for the third time





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly officially married his fiancee Carrie Symonds. According to the Sun and Mail newspapers, the two were married behind closed doors in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday local time (5/29/2021). Both newspapers said new guests were invited at the last minute. Additionally, senior officials in Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans. For information, marriage in the UK itself is limited to 30 people. This is the result of the Covid-19 restriction regulations. A spokesperson for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment on the marriage reports. Apparently, the church where the wedding was suddenly closed at 1:30 p.m. local time. The bride and groom attended church about 30 minutes later. The 30-year-old drives a limousine. For her wedding dress, use a long white color without the veil. Johnson and her fiance had lived together in Downing Street since 2019. At that time, the 56-year-old was prime minister. Last year, the two announced that they were engaged and that Symonds was pregnant. April 2020 was born their son named Wilfred Lawrie Johnson. Meanwhile, that marriage predated Sun’s previous report that reported her second marriage was in July 2022. Invitations were also distributed to the couple’s friends and family. Apparently, the marriage will be Symonds’ first and third for Johnson, who previously had five other children from a previous relationship. Her previous partners were Allegra Mostyn-Owen (married 1987, divorced 1993) and Marina Wheeler (married 1993, divorced 2018). Western countries that adhere to a liberal system do not prohibit their citizens from living together, even if they are not married or even have children. It’s different from Indonesia where you have to get married first. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



