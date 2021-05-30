President Joko Widodo appoints Coordinating Minister Airlangga to lead Sherpa Track G20





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo has appointed Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto to lead the Sherpa Track G20. This stipulation was stipulated in Presidential Decree No.12 of 2021 concerning the National Organizing Committee of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 which was stipulated on May 27, 2021. Airlangga said the forum will have Recover Together’s big theme, Recover Stronger. In this theme, he wants to show the hope and will of Indonesia in a global partnership to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This theme shows Indonesia’s hope and willingness to participate in global partnerships, as an effort to overcome the impact of the pandemic and again increase global confidence,” he said in his statement. Press. Jakarta, Sunday (30/5). As head of Sherpa Track, Airlangga will be assisted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to coordinate several key tasks in the implementation of the upcoming G-20 summit. The international forum will discuss non-financial economic issues. Among others, all issues related to energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, work, agriculture, trade, investments, industry, health, to the fight against Corruption, the environment and climate change. The Indonesian government stressed that for a stronger recovery, close cooperation among the G-20 countries is necessary. Economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will focus on increasing productivity, increasing economic stability and resilience, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The Covid-19 pandemic adds to the complexity of the challenges facing this forum, as well as the expectations that Indonesia will lead the strategic steps to address the impact of the pandemic. There are at least five strategic values ​​for Indonesia in the exercise of the presidency of the G20. First, the synergy between Indonesia and the international community to support efforts to revive the global and national economy from the Covid-19 pandemic. Second, Indonesia will have a say in determining the direction of the post-crisis global economy, including the stability of the international financial system. Third, the G20 presidency will be used by the government to show the success of Indonesia’s structural and financial reforms in the midst of a pandemic, such as the law on job creation, energy transition, including the increased biodiesel content, and the creation of the Indonesian SWF. Fourth, Indonesia will benefit from international support for government priorities. “Issues such as digitization, human resource development, empowerment of women and youth, vaccine availability and health system readiness to mitigate the risk of a future pandemic will be among the main themes of the G20 presidency over the coming year, “he said. Fifth, the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 has the potential to generate foreign exchange for Indonesia if it is physically held at the end of 2022.







