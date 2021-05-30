CPC Still Loyal To Chinese, Says Former Greek FM





by Yu Shuaishuai, Maria Spiliopoulou ATHENS, May 30 (Xinhua) – The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) indeed always stands alongside the Chinese people for a better, more prosperous and harmonious future for all, said former Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos in a statement. recent interview. The new coronavirus has exacerbated inequalities around the world, with the exception of China, said Katrougalos, a constitutional law professor who is now the shadow foreign minister for the main opposition SYRIZA party. “China has not only succeeded in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic, but has also achieved the goal of eradicating (absolute) poverty … It is almost a miracle,” Katrougalos told Xinhua, adding that it was a major victory in the war against inequality and poverty in the world. Other countries, especially developing countries, can learn from the paradigm, he said. “I think the Communist Party’s greatest achievement is that it has combined the goal of national rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, reversing the decline, with the need to build a more advanced social system. And it has achieved this. objective by, say, adapting Marxism-Leninism in China to Chinese characteristics and also using all that ancient philosophy of your country dating back 5,000 years, ”he said. It is a valid massage for all progressive parties around the world that they should try not only to emulate different doctrines, even doctrines like Marxism, but to adapt them to national environments and to the challenges of globalization, a- he stressed. During his many visits to China as a politician and scholar, Katrougalos was impressed by the continuous advancements in Chinese economics and science as well as the overwhelming acceptance of the CCP’s policies by the Chinese people. For him, this is proof that the CCP’s policies are those necessary for the prosperous and harmonious development of Chinese society. He was also impressed with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision on building a community with a common future for humanity and his ideas on harmonious development, which he sees as “a true humanitarian message that we should all follow “, because” we cannot have individual prosperity without also referring to the common goal “. SYRIZA and Katrougalos maintained friendly exchanges with the CPC. It is important to continue bilateral exchanges, which are very useful in promoting in the West, especially in Europe, a better understanding of Chinese policies and the principles of the CCP, Katrougalos said. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, Katrougalos sent warm wishes to the Chinese party and people. “I am sure that this impressive progress of the Chinese people will continue and my wish would be that the next 100 years of the Communist Party will be even brighter and better for the prosperity of your people,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos