About 90 fires in the hills of Margalla Work of the villagers: IWMB – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: About 80 to 90 percent of fires in Margalla Hills National Park are caused by residents of surrounding villages, President of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWWB) Rina Saeed Khan told Dawn on Saturday.

Each summer, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hires nearly 400 villagers on a daily wage to patrol and spot forest fires. But those who were not inducted torched the forests in retaliation, Ms Khan said.

In 2017-2018, arsonists caused nearly 50% damage to the forest area spread over 200 square kilometers. Fortunately, the rains kept the damage to a minimum last year.

This time, forest fires could be observed from D-12 on trails 3 and 5 and through Bari Imam. Even Trail 6, one of the pristine conservation areas, was also set on fire for the first time in 15 years.

This time we saw someone set fire to different places. Our staff tried to pursue but lost the arsonist in the dark. The villagers know the terrain and move quickly, she said.

She said everything was so dry during the fire season, including the springs, shrubs and pines, that the forest caught fire and spread quickly.

Ms Khan said she only had 50 staff at her disposal. She said the fires were preventable, but CDA did not cooperate and refused to help the IWMB improve the park.

We are the guardian of the national park, but we are still a small facility. Parliament should formulate IWMB rules, give us more power to hire more staff and have more funding without which we are powerless.

Although the wildfires kill the shrubs and let the forest floor catch some sun, they have been extremely bad for wildlife, especially nesting birds, as the breeding season is underway, she said. declared.

We now have funds to use drones for surveillance and surveillance purposes, she said, explaining that fighting the fires was dangerous for her staff.

She reminded hikers that all trails were closed to allow firefighters to do their job in fighting forest fires. She said that with better coordination between all government departments, the fires could be prevented.

Firefighting operations continue

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed inspected a firefighting operation in Margalla Hills National Park on Saturday.

He encouraged teams from various civic agencies to jointly conduct all of these operations.

Instructions have been given to environmental formations to monitor the area and make sure to prevent any fire incidents that may arise due to the hot weather.

He further ordered that police, water pods and all firefighting equipment be present nearby to trigger a swift response.

The president stressed the need to involve the local population to prevent such accidents and obtain timely information on the scene.

He said it was a challenge that can only be overcome through the joint efforts of civil society organizations, local people and all other government organizations.

A number of fires have been reported in the Margalla Hills during the current week.

Regional Environment Director Rana Tahir, who led the firefighting operation on Saturday, said after five hours of effort the blaze had been brought under control. He said the cause of the fire was apparently human error, as someone could have thrown a lit cigarette into dried bushes which caught fire. However, a fire broke out again later in the hills.

Spread over 12,605 hectares, Margalla Hills National Park witnesses summer fires every year.

Meanwhile, CDA finance member and spokesperson Rana Shakil Asghar said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, CDA is giving the federal capital a new look.

He was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony held at the Faisal Avenue Greenbelt. He said respect for the national flag was the ministry’s top priority.

This flag is the symbol of independence. It will be hoisted up at the rising sun and lowered at the setting sun.

He said CDA assigned special tasks to its employees for this purpose. The flag was hoisted here in 2014.

But due to the negligence of the previous administration, it could not be maintained. However, the flag was hoisted again due to interest from the current CDA administration, he said.

Posted in Dawn on May 30, 2021

