Writing to Jokowi, hundreds of KPK employees overtook the TWK, asking for the postponement of the inauguration to be ASN





Suara.com – Hundreds of permanent employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to postpone the inauguration of those who passed the National Insight Test (TWK) as a condition for transfer their status to the civil state apparatus (ASN). In its letter, it was stated that the leadership of the KPK should have followed the mandate of Law No. 19 of 2019 and Decree of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Indonesia No. 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019 in the process of change. ASN employee status. “Or we ask the President of the Republic of Indonesia as the highest leadership of the Republic of Indonesia to order at least a postponement of our inauguration as ASN until the various issues related to our transition as ASN are resolved, “wrote a KPK employee. in his open letter, Sunday (5/30/2021). They claimed to have asked the KPK leadership to follow the legal mandate to transfer the official status of all permanent and non-permanent KPK agents to ASN in accordance with the law. Read also:

Labeled Anti-Pancasila, investigator of the KPK Putra Lampung: Just Shoot Dead “However, so far our request has been ignored by the KPK leadership as evidenced by the issuance of an order from the KPK leadership for the implementation of the inauguration of KPK employees as a ASN on June 1, 2021 “, he continued. Former KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said 693 KPK employees who passed TWS participated in this open letter, they rejected the dismissal of KPK employees with integrity and did not want to be trapped in the narrative TWK controversy. 51 dismissed KPK officers Earlier, KPK Vice President Alexander Marwata announced that 24 KPK employees who failed TWK could still join the KPK with advice on state defense and national understanding. Meanwhile, 51 other employees have finished their chance to serve in the KPK. Under the pretext of Alexander, the management of the KPK understands that the employees of KPK are obliged to have quality. That is why the KPK tries to build human resources whose variables are not only the capacity of each individual but also the variable of the KPK employees who must like the Republic of Indonesia, Pancasila, the law and the legal government, and be safe from exposure to radicalism and prohibited. organizations. Read also:

51 dismissed KPK employees, Sohibul Iman PKS: KPK is now at Point Nadir!







