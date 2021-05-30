Does the EU have a failed foreign policy? – Explica .co

The European Union continues to have a significant gap in its foreign policy. It is a competence of the Member States and having to accept 27 countries involves difficulties such as internal differences, slowness in decision-making and lack of firmness which can lead to having to combine distant positions. Over the past few weeks, Russia, Turkey, Belarus, Israel and Morocco have once again tightened the rope with Brussels and they raised the issues that the Union still has to resolve.

When the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen took command, it did so with a clear speech: was to be a “geopolitical” Community Executive, with the idea of ​​positioning the EU as a relevant actor on the international stage to compete face to face with Russia and the United States. But around this time, controversies erupted.

The journey of Moscow and Borrell

The starting point of the problems was perhaps the trip of the High Representative, Josep borrell, in Moscow. He did so in the midst of a crisis due to the arrest and conviction of the opposition Alexei Navalny. During the press conference after their meeting, Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov crossed the accusations and Lavorv assured that in Catalonia there are “political prisoners”, so that the EU does not have, according to Russia, legitimacy to demand responsibility for the Navalny affair.

Borrell’s visit to Moscow drew criticism from MEPs, who called it a miscalculation that has eroded the image of the EU. The head of European diplomacy, meanwhile, has always defended the movement and recognized the trap. Days later the Council approved sanctions against Russia for the arrest of the opponent. Moscow’s response was immediate: Putin gave the green light to impose sanctions, and even included European Parliament President David Sassoli on the list.

The ‘sofagate’ … and doubts about Michel

In short, the most serious incident It was the so-called “sofagate”. During a visit to Ankara, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her European Council counterpart Charles Michel met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the meeting, the room was furnished with two armchairs and Von der Leyen was excluded on one side of the room while Michel and Erdogan occupied the main seats.

It was understood by everyone as a macho maneuver, and the president’s trip sparked all kinds of criticism, not only against Turkey, but also against Michel, who accepted the “division” of seats without a response. In fact, he had to give explanations to the European Parliament, where he took up the reproaches. Von der Leyen was much harder and assured that what had happened in Ankara would not have happened if she “was not a woman”. At the same time, he called for giving a voice to “all women” who are going through situations like this.

What is the EU’s position on Israel and Palestine?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the most clearly highlighted by the 27 voices of the EU on foreign policy. In general, the Commission undertakes to a solution “debated, agreed between the parties, within the framework of the United Nations“On paper this makes sense, but the truth is that Israel enjoys significant support among member states.

On Netanyahu’s side, Germany or Hungary are two of the most relevant voices. In Palestine, for example, it is Ireland. There is no unity around what has happened in recent weeks in Gaza, and of course the possibility of imposing sanctions has not been assessed. In fact, the Council was unable to sign a joint declaration because unanimity is needed and the Hungarian government has taken a stand against it.

Morocco reveals shortcomings in external borders

“The border of Spain is the border of the EU.” With this sentence, the European institutions have placed themselves alongside the Spanish government in the recent diplomatic crisis with Morocco. Massive arrival of immigrants in Ceuta sparked unprecedented clash between Madrid and Rabat, which directly involved Brussels and highlighted the risks of “outsourcing” the management of the external borders. In other words, the arrival or not of migrants depends almost exclusively on what Morocco does.

“What happened shows the imperious need to achieve a common migration policy“, They explained to 20 minutes Sources from the European Commission, following requests from Von der Leyen, Sassoli, Michel or the Commissioner for Migration, Margaritis Schinas. In any case, this agreement is far from being reached. Already in 2015, Member States refused to agree on the management of migration because many were against it. so-called “quotas” to welcome refugees. This crisis led to an agreement with Turkey which, again, was based on Ankara’s stopping and regulating the arrival of migrants on European shores.

Lukashenko, Ryanair and the sanctions

The EU’s last big foreign policy challenge. Belarus was back in the spotlight in Brussels after the government of Alexandr Lukashenko announced a bomb threat to land a Ryanair plane with one goal: to arrest journalist and activist Raman Protasevich, one of the biggest opponents of the Belarusian regime, also sponsored by Russia. This fully involved the Union as the plane went from Athens to Vilnus, two capitals of the Member States.

In this case, the reaction of the European Council was quite swift, in the well-established slowness of the 27. The 27 agreed to extend the sanctions against Belarus, both economical and travel, and has also closed the airspace to Belavia flights, the Belarusian state-owned company, and declared that community flights should not enter the space of the country, considered “the last dictatorship in Europe”.

And what about China?

With Beijing, there is also friction. The EU tried to maintain a balance in its relations with China, but the situation became more complicated. End of 2020 a preliminary investment agreement has been signed which has not been ratified by Parliament European. The reason? The Xi Jinping government’s sanctions against European officials, in response to measures taken by the Council against the Asian giant.

Brussels condemned the persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority and approved the first sanctions against China since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. Since then, the relationship is just strained.