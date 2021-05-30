Economy back on track for growth as expected: Umar





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday the country’s economy was back on track to growth, as he predicted two years ago, but his request was rejected by his own brother, Muhammad Zubair of the PML-N, and chairman of the PPP. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Responding to opposition criticism of the “sudden” growth figures presented by the government, the minister shared a video on Twitter from April 3, 2019.

“I predicted at the time that it would take two years,” he writes.

“The [Prime Minister] The strategy of the government led by Imran Khan is clear from day one, ”he added.

“[That is] put the country on the path of long-term growth. [We] don’t rush into popular decisions. “

Disagreeing with his brother, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said the country’s economy was “in shambles”.

In a tweet, the former governor of Sindh wrote that “even though we agree, what does he say about your kaptaan [PM Imran] who had no idea ”.

“Barely 15 days after this event, the kaptaan deleted you [from the post of the finance minister]. He sure doesn’t understand. This is why we insist that he go, ”he added.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in response to the minister’s tweet, rejected the demand to put the country back on the path of economic progress.

The descendant of the Bhutto dynasty has pledged to ensure that the next “PTIMF” budget is not adopted by parliament.

“An anti-public government cannot make a budget favorable to the people,” he added.

The PPP chairman criticized the PTI government for obtaining loans from global financial institutions on difficult terms and imposing “unbearable” taxes on citizens.

“The only way to measure progress in civilized societies is the prosperity of its poor,” he argued. Bilawal further claimed that PTI policy revolved around “capitalism”.

“Only the PPP represents the public interests.”

A day earlier, the Annual Plan Coordinating Committee (APCC) approved an economic growth target of 4.8% and estimated inflation of 8% for the next fiscal year.

The economic plan will now be submitted to the National Economic Council (CNE) on June 4 for its formal approval. The CEN meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The NEC is a constitutional body responsible for macroeconomic planning and the vice-chairman of the planning commission heads the APCC.

Umar said the highlight of the outgoing fiscal year was that gross national product (GNP) hit a 16-year high and rose 6.5% due to strong growth in foreign remittances. Foreign remittances are not included in gross domestic product (GDP).

The minister said foreign remittances are expected to peak at $ 29.3 billion in this fiscal year. It is estimated that they will increase to $ 31.3 billion in 2021-2022.

Umar said the country can afford to have up to 2% of the current account deficit of GDP and that the PTI government has tried to follow an economic model of sustainable growth by relying on the productive sectors of the country. economy.

“If we were to try to achieve growth by adopting methods used by the PML-N like the explosion of the current account and the budget deficits, we would have no place to hide in the next election,” he said. -he adds. (With the contribution of the agencies)

