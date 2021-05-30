Capitol rioters to blame Trump, Fox News for actions on January 6: report





Several of the rioters who took part in the insurgency against the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 plan to blame conspiracy theories and disinformation promoted by former President Donald Trump and other conservative sources – such as Fox News – in the part of their defense in court.

Before the attack on Capitol Hill, the former president repeatedly claimed that the 2020 elections had been “stolen” or “rigged” by Democrats. Some of these baseless lies were easily promoted by Fox News hosts and other conservative media. As a result, lawyers representing at least three of the hundreds of defendants arrested for their involvement in the insurgency told The Associated Press their clients would explain that they had been misled by the former president and others. during their trials.

“You can catch this disease,” Joseph Hurley, an attorney representing Capitol Hill riot defendant Anthony Antonio, told the AP in an article published on Saturday. Antonio has reportedly started watching Fox News all day with his roommate during the pandemic, which his lawyer says is linked to his client believing in Trump’s conspiracy theories.

“That’s why he was here [at the Capitol]. The reason he was there was because he was stupid and believed what he heard on Fox News, ”said Hurley.

Supporters of President Donald Trump’s riot inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in Washington, DC SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Albert Watkins, a lawyer representing Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon shaman” of the riot, compared the situation to what happened in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978, when cult leader Jim Jones convinced hundreds of followers to drink poisoned fruit punch, resulting in their deaths.

“The people who fell in love with Jim Jones and went down to Guyana, they had husbands and wives and lives. And then they drank the Kool-Aid,” Watkins said.

After months of disinformation about election results, Trump told his supporters at a rally in Washington, DC near the White House on January 6 to “march” to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell.” to save the country from Biden and the Democrats. Supporters of the former president mistakenly believed Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

A week after the Jan.6 assault, 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in impeaching the former president for allegedly inciting the crowd. Then in February, seven Republican senators voted “guilty” along with the 50-member Democratic Senate caucus. Although this was the most bipartisan condemnation vote against a U.S. president, it failed to meet the high constitutional threshold of a two-thirds majority required for a successful conviction.

Since then, Trump and many of his supporters have continued to make baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Dozens of election challenge lawsuits filed by the former president and his allies in state and federal courts have failed. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed or dismissed the often bizarre allegations. Meanwhile, numerous recounts and audits in key battlefield states – including places where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans – reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former US Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said in December there was “no evidence” of fraud that would impact victory by Biden. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump, declared after the election that it was “the safest in American history.” The agency said there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

