It was the worst year of Narendra Modis’ political career

This turned out to be the year that Narendra Modi ran out of luck and leadership. Could this be the reason why the second anniversary of his second term went almost unnoticed last week? Usually this is an occasion when his ministers, party men and bhakts raise their voices to praise his great leadership. Usually, Indian government departments compete with each other to place huge advertisements covered with photos of the leader and effusive words of praise in the media. This time, on May 26, those ads were conspicuously absent. There are reports that a hefty document was produced to commemorate the seven-year reign of Modis, but if it was posted online last week, it was done quietly. Newspaper leaks say he praises Modi for his strong and sensitive leadership during Covid. If this is true, it will sound like mockery.

As a former Modi bhakt, I wanted this to be a fair mid-term evaluation, so I thought long and hard, but was unable to find any brilliant achievements. The Prime Minister said last week, as he spoke virtually to Buddhists on Buddha Purnima, that historians would view our pandemic years as a period before and after Covid. It is this measure that I used to analyze his second term. In her months before Covid, Modi traveled to countries far and near. More memorable, there was Howdy Modi in Houston whom he perhaps hoped to correspond to this magnificent event organized in 2014 by the Indian diaspora in New York. Donald Trump came to Howdy Modi and the crowd was huge, but spontaneity was lacking.

Between trips abroad in these early months, Modi has prioritized the implementation of what some see as the Hindutva agenda. Section 370 was repealed, triple talaq was made a criminal offense, and then came this amendment to the citizenship law which specified that with the exception of Muslims, refugees of other faiths would be on a path fast to get Indian citizenship. The amendment could have passed quietly if the Minister of the Interior had not made it an electoral issue and warned, in a threatening tone, that the next step was a national register of citizens. Indian Muslims saw this as a signal that they could lose their citizenship if they were unable to provide proof and took to the streets to protest in cities across India. The Prime Minister had to personally assure Muslims that his government had no immediate plans for a citizens’ register.

This assurance came too late and tensions between Hindus and Muslims were so high that Delhi saw communal riots for the first time in 30 years exactly when there was a state banquet for Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Supporters of Modis blamed the riots not on ugly speeches by BJP leaders but on a jihadist plot. The student leaders remain in prison in pre-trial detention for orchestrating the protests. BJP leaders who believe the only way to win an election is to divide Hindus and Muslims hope the riots will help them win elections in Delhi. This does not happen.

Tensions were still high when Covid arrived in March last year. Its first wave was gentle and killed few people. This has caused terrible suffering to migrant workers who have been forced to walk hundreds of kilometers to their homes because the Prime Minister’s decision to shut India down on four hours’ notice has left them jobless, homeless. and private public transport. But, while the death toll was remarkably low and our fragile health system resisted, Modi was very pleased to have shown decisive and exemplary leadership. In a January speech at the World Economic Forum, he said India had defeated Covid in a way that should inspire other countries.

He was so sure it was true that he allowed hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to gather for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Then he left with the Minister of the Interior and the President of the BJP to campaign in West Bengal. The task of governing India has been left mostly in the hands of the bureaucrats, and they have chosen to ignore the first warnings of a second wave. The resulting catastrophe is such a recent story that it does not need to be elucidated. What must be said is that in the worst crisis India has faced in decades, the Prime Minister has failed to lead. Once he recovered from the shock of losing in Bengal and returned home to face death and devastation, he began to appear in his virtual incarnation to offer tears and sympathy. . But as of this writing, there is no certainty that India will manage to get the 200 crore of vaccine we need this year for our adult population, or how we will get the same amount next year when boosters. will be needed.

Last week, farmers marked May 26 as a black day because it was exactly six months since their agitation began against Modis’ three farm laws. The last thing we need is for the protests at the Delhis borders to start again. Modi has so far failed to convince farmers that the laws would benefit them. All in all, it can be said that this has without a doubt been the worst year of Modis’ political career. There is nothing to celebrate.

This column first appeared in the print edition of May 30, 2021, under the title Modis leadership failures.