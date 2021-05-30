New study suggests Trump’s 2016 victory may have been ‘historic inevitability’





The hat shop that sold anti-Vaxx Nazi Star patches was also published by Capitol Riots

ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images The owner of a Nashville hat store who sparked an outcry online for selling golden star patches reading NOT VACCINATED appears to have witnessed the January 6 riots in the US capital , according to articles on his social network. Gi Gaskins, 60, owner of hatWRKS hat store, stoked backlash this week when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the crest, which was a reminder of the gold stars that Jews were obligated to to wear during the Holocaust. The post was eventually deleted and replaced with a text article asking why so many people were upset by the image but not by the tyranny the world is experiencing. [sic] to draw, a second follow-up post reads. We can only fight not to relive the story. Gaskins apologized for the merchandise in a statement on Saturday after Stetson, arguably the nation’s best-known hat maker, cut it off. HatWRKS in Nashville, Stetson and our channel partners will stop selling all Stetson products. Two hours later Gaskins replied on Instagram: IN NO EVENT was I going to trivialize the Star of David or miss it. of respect to what has happened to millions of people … My hope was to share my real worry and fear … I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity. Her previous post, shared just a day before and which she did not withdraw, said unvaccinated people would be separated from society. Another Instagram post announced free mask purchases, and others promoted coronavirus conspiracy theories. I am a rational Jewish person. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Nut. Hatwrksnashville’s account is filled with posts criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine, mask wear and President Joe Biden. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College ruled Biden the winner in the presidential election, the account ominously warned that the election was not over and the war had begun. Three weeks later, on January 4, the story read: Safe travel for anyone coming to Washington. There is no Instagram post of the day of the riots, but a photo posted two days later appears to show pro-Trump crowds gathered on Capitol Hill. Welcome to Communist America. they continue to take that photo, the caption says, indicating that the photo may have been posted earlier and deleted. In a comment, the account added: yes I took this photo and I was proud to be there! The person posting from the account does not identify themselves, but appears to be Gaskins, who owns and operates the store. Posts are often written in the first person, including stories about the first time I opened [the store].Gaskins did not respond to text messages and emails seeking comment. His name does not appear in the Justice Department’s database of more than 400 people charged in connection with the riots. The star patch photo generated thousands of comments and spawned the #HateWorks hashtag before it was removed. On Saturday, a group of protesters gathered outside the store with signs reading No Nazis in Nashville and Proud Jew, according to photos captured by local news station WKRN. Several hat companies whose hatWRKS products sell have said they are aware of the situation and are investigating how to respond. The photo was released on the same day of 50 Holocaust survivors who volunteered at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum wrote an open letter asking Americans not to compare It is deeply painful for us to see our personal history the systematic destruction of our families and communities and the murder of six million men, women and children Jews exploited in this way, they wrote. What we have survived should be remembered, studied and learned, but never misused. Send it to The Daily Beast here Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

