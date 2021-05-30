Letter from a KPK employee to Jokowi to postpone the inauguration as ASN





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) delivered an open letter to the president Joko Widodolinked to the controversy of the National Insight Test (TWK) on the way to becoming the civil apparatus of the State (ASN). In the letter sent, they asked Jokowi to issue an order to postpone the inauguration of ASN for visiting KPK employees. “We have asked the KPK management to at least postpone the inauguration process until the problems related to the implementation of our transfer of status to ASN are resolved, but so far our petition was not listened to by the KPK leadership, “he said. say in the letter, Sunday (5/30). So far, the wave of requests to postpone the inauguration of ASN has continued to increase. No less than 588 of the 1,271 employees who passed the assessment wished to avoid being quickly appointed to ASN. This number is known to have increased from last Saturday (5/29), when it was recorded that 416 employees who exceeded TWK requested the postponement of the inauguration. “Domestic support was 588, I hope it will continue to increase,” said one of the KPK directors via text message. Previously, the inauguration process for employees of anti-meat institutions within ASN was to take place on June 1 to coincide with Pancasila’s birthday. In the letter, employees also said that KPK management ignored requests for evaluation questions that should not have been used as a benchmark for the dismissal of employees. Even though Jokowi indicated that TWK’s results cannot be the basis for disabling KPK employees. “However, so far our request has been ignored by the KPK leadership as evidenced by the issuance of an order from the KPK leadership for the implementation of the inauguration of KPK employees as a ASN June 1, 2021, “the letter reads. In the letter, officials admitted that from the start they had asked management to follow the legal mandate to transfer the official status of all permanent and non-permanent employees of the KPK to ASN. The request would refer to Law No. 19 of 2019, Government Regulation No. 41 of 2020 and Decree of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Indonesia No. 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019, which was read on 4 May 2021. At the same time, the head of the National Personnel Agency (BKN), Bima Haria Wibisana, said that at the same time, the appointed agents would also receive an employee basic number (PIN) through a decree (SK) designating ASN issued by management. of the anti-corruption agency. (thr / psp)



