On this day the world ended – PJ Media

Yesterday in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony honoring 136 young men who managed to memorize the entire Quran. The ceremony took place in what the International Quran News Agency called the iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque, which until last year was a museum, although it was a mosque before being erected as a museum in 1935. After 86 years of desire, we have experienced the happiness of returning Hagia Sophia to its original identity, mentionned Erdogan at that time. He ignored, however, Hagia Sophias nearly millennia as a cathedral, and the catastrophic events which led to it becoming a mosque Events which took place on that day in 1453, a day that some Greek Orthodox Christians called the last day of the world.

As History of Jihad tells in detail, on Tuesday, May 29, 1453, the armies of the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II finally broke through the defenses of Constantinople after a long siege, marking the end of the Eastern Roman Empire, better known as the Byzantine Empire . The conquerors were extraordinarily brutal. Historian Steven Runciman notes that Muslim soldiers killed everyone they encountered on the streets, men, women and children indiscriminately. Blood was flowing in the rivers on the steep streets from the heights of Petra to the Golden Horn. But soon the thirst for killing was quenched. The soldiers understood that captives and valuables would bring them greater profit.

Some jihadists have made their way to the small but splendid churches near the walls, Saint George near the Charisian gate, Saint John in Petra and the charming church of the Monastery of the Holy Savior in Chora, to strip them of their plate stores. and their clothes. and whatever could be taken from them. In the Chora, they left the mosaics and frescoes, but they destroyed the icon of the Mother of God, the Hodigitria, the holiest picture in all Byzantium, painted, say the men, by Saint Luke himself. . He had been removed there from his own church next to the palace at the start of the siege, so that his beneficent presence could be at hand to inspire the defenders on the walls. It was removed from its frame and cut into four pieces.

The jihadists also entered the Hagia Sophia, which for nearly a thousand years was the largest church in Christendom. The faithful had gathered within its sacred walls to pray during the last agony of the city. Muslims have interrupted the celebration of Orthros (morning prayer); the priests, according to legend, took the sacred vessels and disappeared into the eastern wall of the cathedrals, through which they will one day return to complete the divine service. Muslim men then killed the old and weak and drove the rest into slavery.

Once the Muslims had completely mastered Constantinople, they set out to Islamize it. According to the Muslim chronicler Hoca Sadeddin, tutor to the 16th century sultans Murad III and Mehmed III, the churches that stood in the city were emptied of their vile idols and cleansed of filthy and idolatrous impurities and by the degradation of their images and of the erection of Islamic prayer niches and pulpits in many monasteries and chapels have become the envy of the Gardens of Heaven.

It is now known as Black Tuesday, the last day of the world. Tuesday has been considered unlucky by superstitious Greeks ever since. But they are the only ones to remember it. The world has forgotten what happened on Black Tuesday and so many other days like this from India to Spain, and persists in the fantasy that Islam does not contain an imperialist impulse and that Muslims can be admitted without limit to western countries without any attempt. to determine how many would ultimately like to subjugate and Islamize their new countries, as their ancestors did in Constantinople so long ago.

Oh, and there are a few others who remember that too. Sheikh Ali Al-Faqir, former Jordanian minister of religious endowment,Said thison Al-Aqsa TV May 2, 2008: We proclaim that we are going to conquer Rome, as Constantinople was conquered once Hamas MP and Islamic cleric Yunis Al-AstalSaid this, also on Al-Aqsa TV several years ago: Very soon, Allah willing, Rome will be conquered, just as Constantinople was, as our Prophet Muhammad prophesied.

Islam’s most popular television preacher, Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, is also remembered.By writing onsigns of the victory of Islam, it refers to a hadith: The Prophet Muhammad was asked: which city will be conquered first, Constantinople or Romiyya? He replied: The city ofHirqil[i.e. the Byzantine emperor Heraclius] will be conquered first – that is, Constantinople Romiyya is the city today called Rome, the capital of Italy. The city ofHirqil[that is, Constantinople] was conquered by the 23-year-old Ottoman Muhammad bin Morad, known in history as Muhammad the Conqueror, in 1453. The other city, Romiyya, remains, and we hope and believe [that it too will be conquered].

Mehmet the Conqueror was motivated by exactly the same religious ideology that drives Islamic warriors of contemporary times. Historian Halil Inalcik says of the Ottomans that their culture was dominated by the Islamic conception of holy war orghaza.Ghazarefers to the war to expand the land under the hegemony of Islam and therefore is not the same as jihad, but is one of the main means of jihad. Inalcik continues: By order of God, theghazawas to be fought against the infidel dominions,Dar al-harb(the home of war), ceaselessly and relentlessly until they submit.

Mehmet himself explained by arguing the need to conquer Constantinople:ghazais our fundamental duty, as it was for our fathers.

Erdogan believes the same. In March 2020, journalist Abdullah Bozkurt reported: President #Erdogan framed Turkish military cross-border offensive [against the Kurds in Syria] as a religious war, recited a poem that describes the Turkish army as the last army of Islam to die for Allah. He promised that God would support #Turkey & everyone will see how capable the army is.

For Erdogan, the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque was part of the same religious war. Making Hagia Sophia a mosque again was a symbol of Islam’s triumph over secularism, just as its conversion to a museum in 1935 was a symbol of secularism’s triumph over Islam, and its original conversion into a mosque in 1453 was a symbol of Islam’s triumph over Christianity.

Its aspirations, and those of its left allies, must be thwarted if free societies are to survive. May 29, Black Tuesday, the last day of the world, the real Nakba: today should be a day for all those threatened by Islamic jihad and the oppression of Sharia law to redouble their efforts to resist, so that other disasters like this never destroy the lives of free people again.