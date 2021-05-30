Cool Breeze: the leaderboard game

The evaluation game

A recent poll by C-Voter showed that the popularity of PM Narendra Modis has dropped over the past two months to 36%. As Yashwant Deshmukh, C-Voter Director on NewsX-The Sunday Guardian Roundtable, explained, PM ratings had averaged around 50% over the past six years, peaking at 70%. Interestingly, the highest was in March of last year when the Prime Minister asked us all to lock down, as it was a time when strong and assertive leaders were celebrated across the world. So what has changed between yesterday and today? Deshmukh says he can pinpoint when the slide happened on April 6 when all other state polls were taken except West Bengal. It was a time when cases were on the rise in India. But the PM continued with the rallies. This sent the message that he was more interested in the party than in the government. As Columnist and Commentator Suhel Seth said on the same show, the BJP has been better in elections and Congress better in governance. Sanjay Kumar, director of the CSDS, added that another reason for the anger could be that when people died due to lack of medicine, hospital beds and O2, BJP spokespersons claimed that there was no shortage. The reality was otherwise. But the C-Voter poll also showed that while Modis’ ratings fell, there was no corresponding increase in opposition ratings. It was unlike what happened during the UPA when a drop in PM Manmohan Singhs’ ratings caused the Modis chart to rise. In fact, vote number 2 went to the I don’t know, I can’t say category. (Incidentally, this is a category that has sparked many surprising faces from Prime Minister to Morarji Desai, Narasimha Rao, Deve Gowda, IK Gujral to Manmohan Singh. And some of them have led very successful governments). Interestingly, the C-Voter poll now shows that since the reappearance of PM, his drop in ratings has stabilized. This led Shankkar Aiyar, author of The closed Republic, to comment, did Modi fall between perception and expectations?

Cabinet reshuffle

Suddenly, the buzz around a cabinet reshuffle gained ground in the capital. Much of this has to do with controlling Covid damage, as political experts say to regain optics the Prime Minister will need to make a change in the Department of Health. Will Dr Harsh Vardhan be transferred? Grapevine has him replaced by Dr Devi Shetty, who recently defended the government against those attacking it over Covid mismanagement. But is the need of the hour a competent doctor or administrator, someone who can streamline relief and resources? There is also Jyotiraditya Scindia, who ostensibly waits on the sidelines of his ministerial position, which would have been promised to him during his changeover. Will he be given a Cabinet post or be appointed Minister of State, albeit with an independent office (a post he previously held in Congress). The obvious names that could be welcomed include Sarbananda Sonowal, the former chief minister of Assam who needs a consolation prize. Another not-so-assured entry is from Sushil Modi, who needs accommodation, but his closeness to JD (U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar could cause him to lose the seat at the table. It would also be interesting to see if Devendra Fadnavis makes the cut, as he would be in disgrace with Home Secretary Amit Shah. However, no one is sure for sure whether the PM is even considering a reshuffle or not. But if there ever was a time for a redesign to fix the performance of the Modi cabinet, it’s now.

The credit game

The fortnight, ML Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, inaugurated a (temporary) hospital with 500 beds in Hisar for Covid patients. The hospital was named after CM Dushyant Chautalas’ deputy great-grandfather, Ch Devi Lal. So far, the story seems normal for the course. But what is interesting is that the hospital was inaugurated on the premises of the Jindal Model School, owned by the OP Jindal family, but the state government did not invite any family members, not even Naveen Jindal, Congress leader and former Kurukshetra MP. . This despite the fact that the oxygen for the hospital comes from the Jindals steel plant in Odisha. In fact, during the crisis, the Jindal family supplied oxygen to the state from their steel plants. It may be a good policy, but we wonder about the optics.

Do you play favorites?

During Rahul Gandhis press conference recently, it was noticed that he has repeatedly chosen the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, for his praise, once mentioning Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, while Captain Amarinder Singh had not found a single mention (Congress has MCs in only three states). As Nirmal Pathak, editor-in-chief of PTI Hindustan, tweeted, this could be bad news for TS Singh Deo, Minister of Health of Chhattisgarh, who was vying for the post of chief minister. In fact, earlier there was talk of a rotating chief ministry between the two, but Baghels’ rising chart seems to have ended that speculation.