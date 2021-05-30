FCT vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Play 11 Updates For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel Matches 3 & 4





First Contact will face the MTV Stallions in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at Kiel Cricket Ground on Monday.

First Contact was founded in 2017 and makes its ECS debut in the ECS T10 Kiel. They have a fairly talented squad and will be looking to make a big impact and create a few surprises in their first ECS tournament.

The MTV Stallions, on the other hand, are an experienced team on the ECS circuit and are among the favorites to win the ECS T10 Kiel title. They won the ECS Kummerfeld 2020 bronze final and also reached the ECN Hannover Hitout 2020 final.

Teams of your choice

First contact: Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullmanah Hassanz HaSadam Khalidider , Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singhhant, Prashantka Arabzai, Seddy Singdy Singdy, Prashanthanka Seddyash, Seddyh Singdy, Seddyhshanka Seddyash, Seddy Singh, Seddyhshanka Seddyash Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

Game eleven predicted

First contact: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel (sem.), Imran Khan, Zakirullah Zakhil, Salman Haider, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Aziz Ullah, Salman Haider, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Hafiz Musakhel

MTV stallions: Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Brijark Prahilgapati (wk)

Match details

Match: First contact against MTV Stallions, Match 3 & 4, ECS T10 Kiel

Date and time: May 31, 2021, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. IST

Location: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch report

The 22-yard area of ​​the Kiel cricket ground is likely to be solid. The ball is likely to hit the bat well, allowing hitters to play up shots. There might be help for pacers. A score of around 95-100 may well be equal on the site.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCT vs MTV) Dream11 team for first contact vs MTV stallions – ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 3 & 4.

Fancy suggestion # 1: Brijesh Prajapati, Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Salman Haider

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Muhammad Sharif Safi

Fancy suggestion # 2: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Aziz Ullah, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Ujwal Gadiraju, Nassrullah Amla, Salman Haider

Captain: Mohammad Faruq Arabzai. Vice-captain: Gaurav Singh Rathore

