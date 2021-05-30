Connect with us

Politics

Academics welcome measures taken by police to eradicate the land mafia in a number of areas

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By


Loading…

JAKARTA – Practitioner and academician at the University of Indonesia (UI), Yuli Setiono appreciates performance at work The chief of police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo who was enlisted in the first 100 days of his leadership.

According to Yuli, the Presisi program, which prioritizes the approach of restorative justice, certainly gives greater public confidence and satisfaction to the police institution.

No less important, Yuli said, was the police chief’s swift response to the land mafia issue which received serious attention from President Jokowi and the wider community, which then immediately formed the anti-mafia task force and immediately worked quickly to investigate organized crime.

Also read: Bali Police Public Service Innovation Wins Lemkapi Presisi Award
“One of them is the land mafia that has taken place in Semarang, Salatiga, Yogyakarta and Kudus. We really appreciate the precision program of the Chief of Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who offers the restorative justice approach, of course, this program will make the face of the police service. more professional in the eyes of the community. by eradicating the mafia from the land all over the country, it continues to receive the appreciation of various circles ” Yuli told reporters on Sunday (5/31/2021).

In addition, the launch of various IT-based applications, Yuli continued, has made law enforcement more accessible to the public, faster, and legal transparency.

“The precision program which is being promoted by the National Police is a form of program identical to the president’s leadership backed by the latest Polri technology to deal with all legal cases, including the land mafia issue,” Yuli said.

Also read: Viral Police Patiently Facing Citizen Curse At Jail Station, DPR: In Accordance With Precision Program

Not only that, he said, following up on public complaints about the performance of police personnel, Yuli said, would certainly increase public confidence and professionalism in the police.

The same was conveyed by an academic from the National Veterans Development University in Jakarta, Danis Tri Saputra Wahidin. “The police decision deserves to be appreciated by the public because it can really do justice to the community,” Danis said when contacted by reporters on Sunday (5/30/2021).

This political science lecturer said that society, especially academics, must be fair in evaluating the police. “When the national police take good measures and support the creation of justice, it must be appreciated and supported, with a little luck there will be no more people who will fall victim to the mafia of the land”, said he declared.

He felt that the national police would seriously eliminate the acts of the land mafia. In addition, it has become a priority for President Joko Widodo. Previously, it was widely reported that the Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had called on all of his ranks not to hesitate to thoroughly investigate the land mafia cases all over Indonesia.

“This effort is in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is focused on eradicating land mafia practices in Indonesia,” Listyo said, quoted by Antara.

For this reason, Listyo has instructed all its ranks to work optimally in dealing with the law on land mafia cases.

He also made it clear to his ranks to take action against any intellectual actor behind the land mafia union. “Because the issue of the land mafia is the president’s concern, I ask the ranks not to hesitate, the process is over, regardless of the support,” Listyo said.

(abd)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: