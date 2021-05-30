Academics welcome measures taken by police to eradicate the land mafia in a number of areas

Loading…

– Practitioner and academician at the University of Indonesia (UI), Yuli Setiono appreciates performance at workGeneral Listyo Sigit Prabowo who was enlisted in the first 100 days of his leadership.

According to Yuli, the Presisi program, which prioritizes the approach of restorative justice, certainly gives greater public confidence and satisfaction to the police institution.

No less important, Yuli said, was the police chief’s swift response to the land mafia issue which received serious attention from President Jokowi and the wider community, which then immediately formed the anti-mafia task force and immediately worked quickly to investigate organized crime.

“One of them is the land mafia that has taken place in Semarang, Salatiga, Yogyakarta and Kudus. We really appreciate the precision program of the Chief of Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who offers the restorative justice approach, of course, this program will make the face of the police service. more professional in the eyes of the community. by eradicating the mafia from the land all over the country, it continues to receive the appreciation of various circles ” Yuli told reporters on Sunday (5/31/2021).

In addition, the launch of various IT-based applications, Yuli continued, has made law enforcement more accessible to the public, faster, and legal transparency.

“The precision program which is being promoted by the National Police is a form of program identical to the president’s leadership backed by the latest Polri technology to deal with all legal cases, including the land mafia issue,” Yuli said.

Not only that, he said, following up on public complaints about the performance of police personnel, Yuli said, would certainly increase public confidence and professionalism in the police.

The same was conveyed by an academic from the National Veterans Development University in Jakarta, Danis Tri Saputra Wahidin. “The police decision deserves to be appreciated by the public because it can really do justice to the community,” Danis said when contacted by reporters on Sunday (5/30/2021).

This political science lecturer said that society, especially academics, must be fair in evaluating the police. “When the national police take good measures and support the creation of justice, it must be appreciated and supported, with a little luck there will be no more people who will fall victim to the mafia of the land”, said he declared.

He felt that the national police would seriously eliminate the acts of the land mafia. In addition, it has become a priority for President Joko Widodo. Previously, it was widely reported that the Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had called on all of his ranks not to hesitate to thoroughly investigate the land mafia cases all over Indonesia.

“This effort is in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is focused on eradicating land mafia practices in Indonesia,” Listyo said, quoted by Antara.

For this reason, Listyo has instructed all its ranks to work optimally in dealing with the law on land mafia cases.

He also made it clear to his ranks to take action against any intellectual actor behind the land mafia union. “Because the issue of the land mafia is the president’s concern, I ask the ranks not to hesitate, the process is over, regardless of the support,” Listyo said.

