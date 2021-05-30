Keep your receipts?





The Pakistani government has raised around 1.5 trillion rupees to deal with the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting that approved a 1,200 billion rupee package to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

In April 2020, the IMF approved the disbursement of $ 1.386 billion under the rapid financing instrument to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock. That same month, the World Bank’s Board of Trustees approved $ 153 million for Pakistan to fight Covid-19. In May 2020, the European Union ambassador offered aid worth 150 million euros to help Pakistan fight the novel coronavirus. In June 2020, the secretary of the Division of Economic Affairs and the country director of the Asian Development Bank signed a $ 300 million agreement to strengthen Pakistan’s public health response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF’s Spring 2020 Budget Monitor called on governments to do what it takes to launch emergency measures to deal with the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to retain the revenues. Did the Pakistani government keep the receipts? The IMF further argued that ensuring budget transparency, public accountability and institutional legitimacy are the main pillars of revenue conservation. Did the Pakistani government keep the receipts?

On February 16, staffs and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement. In this agreement, the Pakistani government assured the IMF that it was moving forward with audits of contracts awarded for expenses related to Covid-19. The government has committed to the IMF that the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) will perform the ex post audit of COVID-related supplies purchases and social payments by the end of April.

The Pakistani government further committed to publishing in a timely manner awarded contracts and information on beneficial owners of tenders and legal entities awarded on a central and publicly accessible website of the Federal Regulatory Agency. public markets by the end of April. Did our government keep all receipts?

If the AGP office is to be believed, the audit is over. If the AGP office is to be believed, it found serious violations of procurement rules and regulations, and examples of prime ministers mismanaging the Rs.1200 billion relief program. If the AGP office is to be believed, they have uncovered serious irregularities in spending. Did our government keep all receipts?

The point is that the ex post audit of Covid-related supplies purchases and social payments has not been made public. According to the IMF, emergencies can provide fertile ground for vested interests to use public funds for private gain, making it critical to recognize and mitigate vulnerability to corruption and abuse. The IMF adds that in 2015, the Auditor General of Sierra Leone published an audit of national donations made to the government for the Ebola relief effort, demonstrating the mismanagement of public officials in the distribution of these funds. Payments for supplies and awareness efforts have been duplicated and undocumented, money has been given to individuals rather than organizations, and procurement procedures have been largely ignored.

Rs1,500,000,000,000. This is an average of Rs50,000 for each Pakistani family. This is 300 billion rupees more than our annual defense budget. This is 500 billion rupees more than the government spends on education. This is Rs 1 trillion more than the government spends on health. In line with IMF advice, the entire emergency aid package – fiscal and extra-budgetary measures – should be presented, debated and cleared by parliament. Did our government keep all receipts?

The writer is an Islamabad-based columnist.

E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos