Bannon retrieved his MAGA megaphone. GOP candidates know this.





Steve Bannon has a new MAGA megaphone, and Republicans keen to shine in a party still attached to former President Donald Trump know it.

Bannon, the former Breitbart News executive and one of the architects of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, has increasingly leveraged his podcast “War Room: Pandemic” as a sort of proxy primary. Ambitious Republicans flock there for the chance to show their loyalty to the former boss of Bannon and run for Trump voters and, more indirectly, Trump himself.

With Fox News losing favor among most die-hard Trumps fans, “War Room” appears to be gaining ground as a safe space for the far right. It is a regular one of the most popular podcasts on the Apples platform and streams live twice a day of the week and once every Saturday via the Real Americas Voice network.

In this show, Joe Biden is not the real president, and the theory that Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China has been a hot topic for over a year. Bannon encourages skepticism about vaccines one minute and sells zinc and vitamin D pills the next.

In an interview with NBC News, Bannon said candidates who appear will be pushed first on what he called a “litmus test” for the GOP: challenging the 2020 election result.

“So November 3 is not going to go away,” Bannon said. “There won’t be a Republican who wins a primary for 2022, not one who doesn’t make the pledge to get to the bottom of November 3.”

YouTube banned the Bannons podcast channel, citing concerns about the spread of false allegations of voter fraud. Nonetheless, Bannon has had little trouble booking guests, from MAGA celebrities like the creator of MyPillow to seasoned lawmakers and candidates. They contact him often, Bannon said, knowing that if they want to reach Trump’s base, it’s a must visit.

We are proud to be the most populist and economical nationalist wing of this movement, said Bannon.

The podcast is a home for Trump’s strongest supporters. Bannon said he joked to some, “We’re with dead ends now,” a reference to those who believe what Democrats and some Republicans call “the big lie” that the election was stolen.

“And we are proud of it,” he said, not hiding that he viewed the last elections in the same way. “I think politicians see this need to reach out to this audience.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., dropped out this month as she worked to overthrow criticism of Trump, Republican Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., As speaker of the Republican House Conference. Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri who resigned over an allegation of sexual misconduct and is now running for the Senate, is a frequent guest. And Bannon has been particularly interested in Pennsylvania and Ohio, two states where next year’s primaries for Governor and Senate are shaping up to be big tests of Trump loyalty.

The show, which debuted ahead of the first of Trump’s two indictments and refocused last year during the coronavirus outbreak, is a testament to Bannon’s continued influence among Trump loyalists, although the relationship between him and the former president has not been smooth. Trump ousted Bannon from his post as chief White House strategist in 2017 and later dubbed him “Sloppy Steve,” but pardoned him on wire fraud and money laundering charges in the final hours of his career. presidency.

Jason Miller, a Trump advisor who co-hosted with Bannon at the start of the show, compared his influence to the late Rush Limbaugh, who helped grow the Conservative movement in the 1990s. Miller said the former president often referred to as “an audience of one” for those who wish to please him on television and radio is familiar with “War Room”.

“We’re showing him clips,” Miller said of Trump. “I update him frequently on who’s on the show and who’s doing what.” The former president, he added, “definitely has an appreciation for the work Bannon and the show are doing.”

Some of the GOP’s most polarizing figures are frequent guests. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Continues to appear amid a federal sex trafficking investigation that focuses in part on whether he has had sex with a minor. (Gaetz has not been charged with a felony and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.) A day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Sentenced her for assimilating the Holocaust pandemic safety measures, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., returned to the “War Room” to a sympathetic ear.

Another regular is Mike Lindell, the famous MAGA conspiracy theorist and businessman Bannon advertises MyPillow products. After Lindell told Bannon on air last week that he was planning to take on governments. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia After accepting Bidens’ victory in their states, the Republican Governors Association banned him from attending a members-only event.

Along with elections, the culture of cancellation often returns. The same is true of Critical Race Theory, the academic term intended to recognize how inherent systemic racism is in American life. Republicans have made it a catch-all for anti-racism and anti-diversity lessons they don’t want to teach in schools and a new front in GOP culture wars.

The show encouraged those on the far right to, as a guest explained earlier this year, “invade” the Republican Party by becoming officers of the local GOP committee, an effort that has gained momentum. since Trump left office. But the show’s central focus has been on China, specifically looking at the role the Chinese government has played in the pandemic. On the show, the plots involving Dr.Anthony Fauci, China, and the election are all inextricably linked.

“The mainstream conservative media has been intimidated by the lawsuits and the like, and they haven’t really been willing to talk about some of the things that are really important,” Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser and co- Frequent host of the program, said in an interview. “And so viewers are looking for alternatives. What you see on Steve’s show won’t appear in corporate media for weeks later.”

Bannon, whose past attempts to assert himself as a GOP shooter have resulted in shadowboxing primaries and Roy Moore’s failed Senate bid in Alabama, particularly welcomes the opportunity to use its forum as an incubator for Trumpism.

When Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Joined him on April 7, the day Trump approved his candidacy for the 2022 Senate, Bannon leaned back for a moment: Trump had not backed Brooks during of the 2017 primary which Moore advanced before losing the special election.

“For those who don’t know,” Brooks assured listeners, “Steve worked really hard to help me in 2017, and if we had gotten Donald Trump’s endorsement back then, Doug Jones wouldn’t have. never been elected.

For some, “War Room” is a place to express themselves freely in a way they might not be able to elsewhere. Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell told local reporters at the launch of his campaign that he had no interest in bringing the 2020 election to justice. On the Bannon show less than two weeks later Parnell said he would welcome an audit of election results in his state, a contradiction first noted by Pittsburgh NPR affiliate WESA. Jeff Bartos, another Senate prospect in Pennsylvania, used “War Room” to call Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, “the spokesman for Hamas in the United States.”

When former Rep. Lou Barletta appeared on the show, days before his candidacy for governor in Pennsylvania was launched, Bannon hailed him as “a legendary figure in the Trump movement” for being one of the first supporters of the former president in Congress. Admiration is mutual.

“Steve Bannon reaches a huge audience of Americans who appreciate President Trump’s policies and dislike the current direction of the country,” Barletta spokeswoman Kristen Bennett said. “Steve approaches news from a populist perspective, is smart and entertaining, and resonates with a large segment of the electorate.”

As several candidates for the Ohio GOP Senate Primary seek to bond closely with the former president, Bannon has welcomed former State Party Leader Jane Timken and former State Treasurer Josh Mandel. He also had on JD Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and venture capitalist exploring an offer. When Timken launched his campaign in February, Bannon pointed out to his audience that “the ‘War Room’ doesn’t tell you how to vote, but we want you to go to their site. It’s pure MAGA right there.”

Mandel and Vance have been on the show more recently, with Mandel first appearing on May 21 and quickly accepting an invitation to return.

“He loves to keep going because it’s tough, anti-establishment and the fire of MAGA all the time,” Mandels campaign manager Scott Guthrie said. “Whenever Josh is on, he hears from Patriots from all over Ohio who are huge fans of Steve and the show.”

Greitens, the former Missouri governor and current Senate candidate, used his appearances to press his own MAGA credentials, which could help him out of a crowded Senate primary in Missouri. In an appearance on May 4, he declared “law and order,” a familiar refrain from Trump, “question # 1,” lamenting that he knows commuters who will no longer go to football games. Major League Baseball because of the crime.

“War Room” is the spearhead of the MAGA movement, ”Greitens said in a statement provided by his campaign.“ Steve Bannons’ audience is smart and action-oriented. His audience includes many of President Trump’s most ardent supporters and I am honored to be able to continue and defend the America First program. “

However, the precise size and reach of this audience is difficult to measure. According to Chartable, which tracks the podcast industry, “War Room” ranked 36th overall in terms of global reach over the past week and in the top six for right-wing podcasts.

AJ Bauer, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama who studies the conservative media ecosystem, said the show can help Republicans reach an engaged segment of the grassroots.

“It seems like it’s more of a space where people who are already quite radicalized initially can go to hear their thoughts trickle down to them,” Bauer said after listening to the podcast. “It was like watching a superhero movie. It’s like a Marvel Universe, but for the QAnon and MAGA types. Unless you’ve invested the energy in getting to know all the characters and watched all of the previous movies, it doesn’t make much sense. “

