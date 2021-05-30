



According to newspapers, the ceremony took place, but the planning was driven by such secrecy that even high-ranking staff in the Prime Minister’s office in London were unaware of what the future Prime Minister and his fiancee would be like. At the wedding, only 30 guests could attend the ceremony, depending on the restrictions on the completion of the coronary act, but Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds also sent them invitations just six days before the ceremony. The Sun reports that a visit to the church was made a few minutes before the ceremony, on the grounds that the plaque would be “closed”. Boris Johnson, 56, is married for the third time, but this is his first marriage in 33 years. Johnson 199 was the British Prime Minister to take office during his tenure: most recently Robert Banks Jenkinson, or Lord Liverpool, became Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1822. Downing Street announced on February 29 of last year that Johnson got engaged in Latvia earlier. At the same time, a spokesperson for the government office announced that Carrie Symonds was expecting a child. The pr’s first child was born on April 29 last year at University College London and was called Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. Carrie Symonds revealed on an Instagram page at the time that Wilfred was named after one of Boris Johnson’s grandfathers, Lawrie was named after one of the grandfathers, and Nicholas was named after two doctors, Nick Price and Nick Hart, because “they saved Boris.” Carrie Symonds alluded to the fact that Boris Johnson has suffered from Covid-19 in the past year due to a new artery coronary, spent a week in St. Thomas, London, and needed intensive treatment for three days. At the time of the Tory government’s resurgence, he himself said in a video message on Twitter that there was nothing to save the doctors and politicians of St. Thomas Krhz. Boris Johnson entered into a first marriage in 1987 with Allegra Mostyn-Owen, from whom she divorced in 1993, and the same month married Marina Wheeler, to whom her child was born. The wedding took place in 2018 and some of them officially divorced after Boris Johnson’s engagement to Carrie Symonds. Until Saturday’s wedding, Carrie Symonds was the prime minister in modern British politics not to hold the seat of government at the official Downing Street residence, and when Johnson was elected our Prime Minister he took office. Currently, Oceana is one of the leaders of a global nonprofit organization called the Marine Environment. Cmlapkp: Shutterstock







