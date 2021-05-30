PDIP politicians call Jokowi three possible periods





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PDI-P politician Effendi Simbolon has said plans to extend his three-term tenure for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Effendi said this plan is possible with the 1945 Constitution Amendment. “Yes, that’s right, it helps to immediately complete the amendment to the Constitution. There is no problem,” Effendi said in a virtual “Crosscheck” discussion on Sunday (5/30/2021 ). Effendi then compared him to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad who had just been elected for the fourth time. Likewise, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who served for five terms. “It does not matter. There is nothing wrong, really. As long as the people want it, the constitution is also a cheer, an agreement too,” said this member of Commission I of the House of representatives. This virtual chat actually addressed Puan Maharani and Ganjar Pranowo’s competition to become the PDIP’s 2024 presidential candidate. This was discussed a lot after Ganjar was not invited to the party-building event in Central Java that Puan attended. Chairman of the DPD PDIP Central Java Bambang Wuryanto said Ganjar’s steps were too far advanced to want to run for president in 2024. Bambang said Ganjar should have sought permission from PDIP chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri first. According to Effendi Simbolon, Ganjar should have been humble or low profile. Bambang also pointed out Ganjar’s attitude, that he only replied that pencapresan 2024 was under the general chairman of Megawati. Effendi considered that it was inseparable from the existence of a group buzzer who wanted to play a war between Ganjar and Puan Maharani. “Just because of the team buzzer around him (Ganjar) or those who want to play this war, right? It’s a new toy, because if we’re unlucky for Pak Jokowi’s three terms, there has to be a new figure, now it’s a new toy, ”said Effendi. The discussion of Jokowi 3’s terms has already surfaced. Jokowi also denied this desire. “I stress that I have no intention. Nor am I interested in becoming president for three terms,” ​​Jokowi said on March 15, 2021. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi pdip quality content

