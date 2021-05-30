Premier agency has nothing to do with torture of journalists: government





ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had shown complete indifference to the torture unleashed on digital media journalist Asad Ali Toor.

In a statement, he said there had been contact between the Ministry of Information and ISI at the highest level, in which the ISI expressed its total disengagement from the recent incident in Islamabad in which a digital media journalist, Asad Ali Toor, was reportedly tortured. The continuation of these allegations shows that the ISI is the target of the fifth generation war as part of an organized plot. ISI believes that when the faces of the accused are clearly visible on CCTV, the investigation should continue. And strict action should be taken against those responsible, the statement noted.

The ministry said the ISI will cooperate fully with the investigative agencies in this regard, while the Information Ministry is in contact with the Islamabad police in this regard and hopefully the accused would soon be stopped by law.

Charges against institutions without evidence should stop. Such negative traditions are part of a conspiracy against the country’s institutions and the real culprits will soon be exposed, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Fawad said Prime Minister and PTI President Imran Khan approved the names of candidates for the upcoming Azad Kashmir Assembly elections. He stressed that candidates for certain seats would be announced later.

The minister said as many as 300 candidates applied for tickets for 45 seats in Azad Kashmir.

The list of names of 34 candidates was released, while the decision on eleven seats remained pending. Former AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will participate in LA-3.

Azhar Sadiq will be in the running of LA 1, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar of LA 2, Attorney Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry of LA 3, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain of LA 4, Ali Shan Soni of LA 6, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of LA 7, Zafar Iqbal Malik from LA 8 Kotli, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq from LA 11, Shaukat Farid from LA 12, LA 14 Major (retd) Muhammad Latif Khaliq, LA 15 Tanveer Ilyas Chughtai, LA 22 Saghir Chughtai, LA 24 Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, LA 25 Sardar Gul Khandan, LA 26 Mian Shafiq, LA 27 Sardar Tabarak Ali, LA 28 Chaudhry Shahzad, LA 29 Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, LA 30 Chaudhry Rashid, LA 31 Raja Mansoor, LA 33 to Dewan Ali Ghatai, Riaz Ahmed from LA 34, Maqbool Ahmed from LA 35, Hafiz Hamid Raza from LA 36, Mohammad Akmal Sargala from LA 37, Mohammad Akbar Chaudhry from LA 38, Nazia Niaz from LA 39, Muhammad Saleem Butt from LA 40, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din from LA 41.

Party tickets have been issued to Muhammad Asim Sharif of Dewan, LA 42, Javed Butt of LA 43, Abdul Majeed Khan of LA 45. Candidates from 11 constituencies will be announced in the coming days.

At the same time, Home Secretary Shaikh Rashid said in a statement that new video evidence had brought law enforcement closer to the culprits involved in the torture of a journalist. He said the culprits would be required to book soon.

