Union ministers congratulate Prime Minister Modi on 7 years of NDA-led government in the center

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): After seven years of government led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday, Union ministers took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on completing seven years of central government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country will overcome all challenges under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi .

“Over the past 7 years, the people of the country have expressed their unwavering faith in Modi Ji’s service and dedication, for which I bow to the compatriots. I am convinced that under the visionary leadership of Modi, we will overcome all challenges and continue the journey. of uninterrupted development, ”Shah tweeted in Hindi and hashtagged the tweet with“ 7YearsOfSeva ”.

“During these seven years, Modi Ji has improved the lives of the poor, farmers and underprivileged sections by connecting them with the general public through his welfare policies. He also made India a strong nation through to his leadership, ”Shah said in his tweet.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in his series of tweets said a new chapter in civil service, public welfare, development, good governance and reform has been written during those seven years.

“The NDA government has completed seven years under the leadership of @narendramodi. A new chapter on civil service, public welfare, development, good governance and reforms has been drafted during these seven years. Efforts are being made to empower even the poorest of countries. poor under the leadership of the Prime Minister, ”Singh tweeted in Hindi.

“Our sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for working with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. He worked with dedication during the COVID crisis. Together we will fulfill the Prime Minister’s commitment for the new India”, Singh said in another tweet.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also congratulated Prime Minister Modi as his government on seven years of BJP government at the Center.

“The leadership of Prime Minister Shri @ narendramodi has brought decision and responsiveness in governance, stability with reforms ensuring high sector growth and social, digital and financial inclusion for all. 7YearsOfSeva and many more to come “Thakur tweeted.

The NDA alliance came to power in 2014 after defeating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The BJP won 282 seats in the 2014 poll in Lok Sabha. Based on the work of its first term, the BJP-led NDA government was again elected in 2019, with the BJP winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha. (ANI)







