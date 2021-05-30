RI is ready to retire its coal-fired power plant, here are the reasons and the steps!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia aims to use power plants using clean energy by 2060 and there will be no more construction of a new steam plant (PLTU) during the period 2021-2030.

This target is also in line with the command of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which prohibits the development of the proposed new PLTU and is reflected in the Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) 2021-2030.

However, for the PLTU development plan which has already entered the funding certainty phase (financial close) or the build process can still be continued. After that, the construction of power plants will focus on new and renewable energy (EBT).



The Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said fossil fuels are currently the common enemy of the world.

In response to this, he said, the Indonesian government also plans to withdraw the existing coal-fired power plant and replace it with new power plants based on renewable energy.

“Nowadays, fossil fuel is a common enemy [dunia]. Gradually, the government also wants to pull out the coal-fired power plant, ”he recently said at an ‘Indonesia Investment Forum 2021’ virtual event.

He said the number of countries leaving the PLTU project was also marked by the number of financial institutions or global banks that no longer wanted to finance development based on fossil fuels.

“Why has this happened? Because global warming is now making the earth even hotter. So if it goes up to just 1.5 degrees, it will have a bad impact,” he explained.

In addition, Luhut said, with the withdrawal of the PLTU, the government would open up opportunities for investors to invest in the renewable energy sector. Investments in this sector should also be one of the objectives of the government to restore the national economy.

On another occasion, the Director General of Electricity (Gatrik) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Rida Mulyana, said that President Jokowi’s directive regarding the retirement of the PLTU had been issued at the May 11, 2021 limited meeting.

To follow these guidelines, in the RUPTL 2021-2030 currently being drafted, the proposal to build a new PLTU will be eliminated.

“Even though there are projects at RUPTL, that means continuing those that already exist, with build status and at least financial close,” Rida said recently.

According to him, the share of EBT generators in RUPTL 2021-2030 will also increase compared to RUPTL 2019-2028. In the RUPTL 2019-2028 currently in force, the share of EBT generators is 30% and fossil generators 70%.

This share, according to him, will be converted into 48% EBT and 52% fossil plants in the RUPTL 2021-2030 which is being drafted.

“Now build a greener RUPTL with 48% EBT and 52% fossil fuel servings. Tomorrow, the EBT portion will be larger with pride and humility, this RUPTL is greener, pro-environment, ”he explained.

Until 2025, the government has an EBT mix target of 23%. In the electricity sector, he said, several efforts have been made to pursue this goal.

First, giving priority to the cheapest EBT generator so that it does not really affect the cost of supply (BPP). Second, encouraging the construction of a solar power plant (PLTS).

“The technology is more mature, developing, it will be more massive using the surface of the water,” he said.

The third, PLTU cooking is encouraged while preserving the environment. Fourth, the geothermal power plant (PLTP) and the hydroelectric power plant (PLTA) are assessed in such a way that the commissioning target (commercial operation date / COD) is more realistic.

“The dedieselization program with EBT generators scattered throughout the archipelago, 5,200 2 Giga Watt units is small, but it has an impact on BPP, we are converting it to EBT generators,” he said.

Rida said the 2021-2030 RUPTL is still ongoing and will be completed soon. Based on RUPTL’s 2021-2030 project, he explained, until 2027 there will still be an additional PLTU capacity of 13,565 MW. In 2021, the additional production capacity of the PLTU is 4,688 megawatts (MW).

“The point is, RUPTL is still ongoing, is still under discussion and a lot has been agreed,” Rida said.

However, from 2022, the additional capacity of the PLTU that will operate should decrease. In 2022, it is estimated that electricity from the PLTU will increase by 2,438 MW. Then, in 2023, it will decrease again to 1,714 MW.

Then, in 2024, the additional PLTU capacity will only be 550 MW. In addition, in 2025, the additional capacity of the PLTU will increase to 1891 MW, then the following year 2026 it will decrease again to 1660 MW, and finally in 2027 the additional production capacity of the PLTU will be 624 MW.

