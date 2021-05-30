Seven years in power: Congress publishes indictment sheet against PM Modi





Randeep Surjewala blamed the BJP-led government. to reverse all the economic gains made by the UPA government, callous treatment of farmers, inept management of the COVID-19 pandemic among others

Congress on Sunday issued a seven-point indictment bulletin against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, which has now completed seven years in office. The party accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party of reversing all economic gains made by the congressional-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, callous treatment of farmers, inept management of the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to protect the country from threats from China. Randeep Surjewala, secretary general of Congress and head of the communications department, told a virtual press conference that the Modi government was India’s weakest government in 73 years. When the UPA government stepped down in 2014, the GDP was 8.1%, Surjewala said. Even before the pandemic hit in 2019-2020, GDP had fallen to 4.2%. In the first quarter of 2020-2021, GDP had fallen to minus 24.1% and in the second quarter it is now minus 7.5%. It is estimated that in 2020-2021, the GDP will be close to minus 8%, he said. High unemployment rate The government came to power on the promise of providing two crores of jobs. In seven years, they should have provided 14 crore jobs. Forget about 14 crore of jobs, the unemployment rate is at its highest in 45 years, he added. Skyhigh inflation was exacerbating the already volatile situation. Gasoline sells for 100 per liter while mustard oil sells for 200 per liter. LPG cylinders are at 809 per. The pulse rate is also skyrocketing, he added. The congressman also criticized the government for its callous attitude towards farmers. He said the BJP government wanted big companies to replace small farmers. He also accused the government of reneging on its promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report. The government is against the poor This government is not against poverty, it is against the poor, he said, pointing to the World Bank report which stated that during the years of the PAU, 27 million people overcame the extreme poverty while the PEW Research Center in 2020 said India’s middle class has shrunk with nearly 3.20 crore people pushed out of the grid. Mr Surjewala reiterated Congress’ earlier claim that the government underreported deaths from COVID-19. Will the Modi government explain why there is a shortage of vaccines? And if there was no vaccine for us, why was 6.63 crore of vaccine sent to other countries, he said. Despite the crushes of the Modi government, said Surjewala, China continued to occupy Indian territory with impunity in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

