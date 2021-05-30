Dynamic Trinity will go public in June, after 20% shares





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – PT Triniti Dinamik to speak on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) releasing 20% ​​of shares worth IDR 150 billion, June 2021. According to PT Triniti Dinamik CEO Samuel Huang, the action code obtained by the company is TRUE. “There are already several investors who are interested, including from abroad. Hopefully what we are planning can work well and optimally,” Samuel said in Tangerang on Sunday (05/30/2021). Proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay for land in Batam, Riau Islands, for housing development on the site, then operational costs and completion of ongoing projects. Also Read: Triniti Land Sales Jump 107.6% Due to VAT Incentives In addition, the company also plans to add two office spaces. The current state of the Triniti office is deemed insufficient for the capacity of existing human resources (HR). “Now it is insufficient, in addition to the rule of an office which can generally accommodate 50 people social distance so only 25 people, ”added Samuel. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail The projects which were completed by Triniti Dinamik in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely The Smith Office, SOHO & Residence. The Smith comprises 652 units consisting of 112 offices, 100 SOHO units and 440 apartment units. A number of public facilities available to its residents, including a swimming pool, fitness center, sky lounge, games room and a floor, specially prepared for A common workspace. The Smith was specially designed by a Polish architect based in Singapore. This architect has developed a concept that emphasizes technology, a minimalist and modern design accompanied by a thousand-year-old color combination that should be able to meet the needs of businesses. Start modern and contemporary. Triniti Dinamik Group founder Bong Chandra hopes The Smith’s presence can provide the right solution for Start linked to technological progress. This is in line with the government program launched by President Joko Widodo on the development of the enterprise Start. “The Smith is designed as a home for startups, like Silicon Valley in America. One of the VIP facilities that also supports this is the availability of a floor, specifically for business and cooperate with Go Work, ”Bong said.

