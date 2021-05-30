Boris Johnson secretly third under the yoke of marriage





Boris Johnson married the third and Carrie Symonds the first. Photo: AP



Sun and Mail on Sunday reports wedding guests in the UK were invited to the ceremony at the last minute due to measures to contain covida-19 that even older people from last year were unaware of Johnson’s office for his wedding sleds.

The cathedral was suddenly closed at 1:30 p.m. Half an hour later, Johnson and Symonds arrived in a limo. The bride wore a long white dress without a veil, pieta the two magazines.

The wedding surprised everyone. Sun reported earlier this month that the lovers have sent their friends and family wedding invitations for July 2022.

At 10 Downing Street, the marriage has been officially confirmed. “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds tied the knot in the afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The wedding will be celebrated with family and friends next summer.”





Together they have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Johnson. Photo: AP



Johnson has at least six children

The 56-year-old politician and the 33-year-old public relations expert and animal rights activist have been in a relationship since 2018, when he was UK Foreign Secretary and married another, Marina Wheeler, with whom they also have four years. children (two sons). and two herki). When she and Symonds moved to Downing Street 10 a year later, the traditional residence of British Prime Ministers, they became the residence’s first unmarried couple.

In February of last year, when Johnson and Wheeler’s divorce became official, they announced they were expecting their first child and were engaged a few months earlier, and in April they had Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas. Johnson, Johnson’s sixth child (at least). In addition to Wheeler’s four children from marriage, he has a daughter from a relationship with Helen MacIntyre, but he has never officially declared or confirmed the number of descendants.