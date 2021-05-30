President Jokowi is judged as a solution to the controversy of 75 KPK employees





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian law firm Themis sees President Joko Widodo as key figure capable of resolving 75-employee controversy Corruption Eradication Commission who threatened to be fired because of the National Insight Test. According to the law firm, Jokowi can immediately appoint all KPK employees to become ASN. “If the president wishes, KPK employees can easily be converted into civil servants, without the need to play the leadership role of the KPK,” said Feri Amsari, member of the Themis research team, in a written statement, Sunday, May 30. , 2021. Feri said that according to Government Regulation No.17 of 2020 regarding the management of civil servants, the president has designed himself to be able to control all existing ASNs. Article 3 of the PP stipulates that the president has the power to decide on the appointment, transfer and dismissal of officials. Unfortunately, Feri said, in the context of KPK employees, President Jokowi did not take such concrete steps. “So when asked who is more responsible for appointing and firing KPK employees or changing their status at ASN, the answer is President Jokowi,” Feri said. Feri suggested that President Jokowi, as head of state and head of government, apply the values ​​of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Republic of Indonesia and Unity in Diversity by inaugurating all KPK employees . He said the president could not escape responsibility in confirming the contents of the National Insight Test which was used to block 75 KPK employees. Feri said based on the review, the implementation of TWK is a form of abuse of power. According to an analysis conducted by the law firm Themis, TWK broke two rules at once, namely the ASN law and the KPK. Feri denied the statement by the leadership of the KPK and the State Civil Service Agency that the two laws were the basis for conducting a national insight test. According to Feri, the ASN law does not recognize the term transfer of employee status. Also Read: KPK Employees Pass TWK Surati Management Asked For Inauguration As ASN Was To Be Postponed







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos