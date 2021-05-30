Fethiye’s 25-year dream comes true! Babadag cable car expeditions begin





Dreams come true at Babada, the world’s most popular paragliding center. The “Babada Cable Car” project, which Fethiye has dreamed of for about 25 years, has finally been completed. The “ Babada cable car project ”, which could not be realized in any way despite the changes of 20 governors, 25 ministers and 12 district governors, which has been Fethiye’s dream for 22-9 years and of which we has been talking for years, was set up by KIRTUR company for around TL 350 million. The Babada cable car, which departs from the ldeniz terrace, continues at an altitude of 200 and ends at 700, with the Babada cable car, which was previously reached in 35 to 40 minutes by jeeps, can now be reached in 16 minutes by jeeps. cable car. . Paraglider pilots and clients of the Babada departure station were making the free exit with the cable car these days, while this gesture by company officials drowned the parachute pilots with joy. From the “Babada Teleferik” departure station on the ldeniz terrace, the cable car leaves for the 1700-meter Babada track. The project, which was Fethiye’s dream for 25 years, was submitted by Power Union Company, the company of the Fethiye Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on 04.04.2017 and the project was delivered to KIRTUR company . Despite the pandemic period and bad weather conditions, the KIRTUR company made the 25-year dream “Babada Ropeway Project” in Babada come true with the services it received from home and abroad. The project, which is said to cost around TL 350 million, is expected to open with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an overcrowded ministerial community in the coming months. In addition to the Babada cable car line, various social venues ranging from cafes to theater and landscape works have been completed. The most beautiful rooms in the world have also been established in Babada, where the sunset can be admired wonderfully with dozens of parachutes. In Babada, which will be frequented by the most famous personalities from Turkey and the world as well as by domestic and foreign tourists, the dream of the cable car project for 25 years has come true. We are at the top in 16 minutes After the mask and temperature checks are done from the starting point on the ldeniz terrace, the 8-person cable car with a capacity of 800 kilos begins to move to the top, while the middle station 200 meters from altitude is reached, and an altitude of 16 meters is reached in 700 minutes. Here you can relax in the wonderful cafes and restaurants, watch and photograph dozens of parachutes take off and their wonderful shows in the sky. Additionally, Ideniz Lagoon and Ships Island and its surroundings can be easily observed from Babada. While the paraglider pilots started the outing with the cable car for free for 1 week, the pilots said the environment was excellent and the cable car was suitable for Babada. Price of use of the tracks The charges for the use of the slopes have also been determined this season. Prices with the cable car should be implemented in the coming days. Tandem (double) track uses 120 TL with location and VAT, use of single track 60 TL with location and VAT, tandem pilot cable car and chairlift 30 TL including VAT, single pilot cable car and chairlift and 30 TL including VAT , cable car for tandem passengers and the chairlift has been determined at 80 TL including VAT. 400 thousand outings per year The “Babada Ropeway”, which is expected to provide significant support to the economic and social development of Fethiye and Turkey and to Turkish tourism, will allow 400,000 people to travel from Aldeniz to Babada this year. The “Babada Ropeway project” will also allow 12 months of tourism in the region and will ensure that hotels in the region, closed in 6 months, remain open all winter. (Source package: gercekfethiye)

