A new status quo in Kashmir





Amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is surprising calm in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the face of constitutional changes introduced by the Indian government on August 5, 2019. Compared to the corresponding period of last year there appears to be little fuss in political and popular discourse on the issue. The mention of Article 370 and other related changes seems to have magically disappeared from the political rhetoric of the main parties in Kashmir, as well as civil society. This lull is by no means the result of the fatigue linked to the pandemic or of the fear engendered by the disastrous infections of the second wave. There is now a greater, if not absolute, standardization of the monumental changes implemented in J&K in 2019.

Usually, the arrival of spring is accompanied by a new peak of street violence and violence linked to militancy in the valley. The past three months have seen a few militant attacks on civilian and military targets, a significant change. The Line of Control (LoC) remains quiet after the ceasefire announced by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan in February. Although anti-militant clashes continue, recruiting militants has remained a challenge. For the first time since 2016, security forces have announced a change in strategy: to focus primarily on preventing recruitment rather than killing activists.

It is too early to declare a normalization of things on the security front as the emerging trend of the last few months is not sufficient conclusive evidence. But normalization on the political front is evident. The thaw between India and Pakistan emanating from the backchannel talks nailed the coffin of Section 370 and the jammu and Kashmir fork.

Multiple reports emerging after a 7-hour conversation held by the Pakistani army chief with more than two dozen senior Pakistani journalists confirm this fact. According to an article published in The Indian Express, the army chief categorically stated that Section 370 was not of concern to Pakistan. He focused on restoring the state and ensuring that no demographic change is allowed. An article published in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn corroborates this fact. Perhaps the most significant development is the absence of any mention of the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Days after the Army Chiefs Iftar’s conversation, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister in a TV interview said Section 370 was an internal Indian matter and meant nothing to Pakistan. Reiterating the position resulting from a private conversation of the chief of the army, the minister emphasized article 35A. Two days later, the foreign minister gave in to opposition pressure and turned around which is characteristic of Pakistani politicians.

Likewise, Prime Minister Imran Khan also released a statement saying there is no dialogue with India until it overturns the August 5 decision. But there is a catch. It is not clear which of the multiple decisions taken on August 5 Khan wants to overturn J&K Union territory status, article 370, article 35A, or the bifurcation of the old state?

Since the announcement of the ceasefire, an epidemic of confusion has afflicted Islamabad. It is important to note that the Pakistani government is finding it increasingly difficult to justify or rationalize the compromise sought by its masters. Given the high octane propaganda and vicious rhetoric unleashed by Imran Khan and his cabinet after August 5, a descent is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

It’s safe to assume, however, that despite the comedic frenzy of the Imran Khan regime, backchannel talks continue. The first indication came after the Pakistani government overturned the Economic Coordinating Committee’s (CEC) decision to import cotton from India. According to reports from Pakistan, the turnaround in normalization of trade relations was seen simply as a bump by officials in Islamabad and did not derail the initiative.

There is no doubt that the twists from Pakistan will surely be a relief for India, but it is the ripple effect of the U-turns that is a huge benefit to the Modi government. Opposition to drastic changes to Article 370 and the bifurcation was rejected. There is already a promise of return to the state; and stronger J&K domicile laws would not be seen as a compromise by the Indian people or the Modis support base.

In Jammu and Kashmir, this new reality has also emerged in major political parties, especially the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which went into unrest after the release of their leaders. The silence of the main parties is partly enforced by threats of prosecution, investigation and, in some cases, detention without charge. All Kashmir-based parties know that restoring the state and strengthening domicile laws is the only concession they can expect from New Delhi. A message, consistent with government policy, is being conveyed to their leaders.

Among these parties, Mehbooba Mufti and his PDP were perhaps the most agitated in his demands and rhetoric. But his party’s sudden silence on Article 370 and other August 5 rulings may be a symptom of an existential threat to the political future of the Delhi-designed party. At the same time, the Pakistanis’ willingness to drop Article 370 makes a compromise for his party easy to sell to his local constituency. If the mothership of all troubles in Kashmir (read Pakistan) decides to surrender on an issue, why should these parties bother to agitate, risk personal and political interests, for an unworkable claim under the current regime?

The thaw between India and Pakistan is normalizing and indeed formalizing the new status quo over Kashmir. The continuation of the status quo in the face of turmoil and conflict is a perennial feature of the history of India-Pakistan and Kashmir. Despite all their hemming and Pakistani hawks against a status quo solution on Kashmir, the reality may be harsher: New Delhi turned the corner on August 5, 2019 in Kashmir and overseas as well.

