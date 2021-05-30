Congress lists 7 criminal misdeeds of the Modi government on the occasion of its 7th anniversary | Latest India News





Congress said on Sunday that the seven years in power of Narendra Modi governments can be boiled down to seven criminal misdeeds of the Center, including fueling unemployment and inflation. Over the past seven years, the Modi government has inflicted immeasurable pain on the country. It has been seven years since the country had a failed, unnecessary and senseless government. The country is suffering as unemployment fell to 11.3% in 7 years. Gasoline [prices have crossed] 100 and mustard oil 200 in many provinces. It turned out to be the weakest government in the country in 73 years, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference on Sunday. Attack on Congress coincides with Prime Minister Modi listing resolving long-pending disputes, prioritizing national security, self-reliance and development as major achievements of his government’s seven-year reign at the Center during his speech by Mann ki Baat on Sunday. An unimpressed congressional party also released a 4 minute and 36 second video in support of the partys # 7YearsofModiMadeDisaster social media campaign to claim the Modi government was the weakest to take office in the past 73 years. . The seven years of the Modi government are marked by seven criminal misdeeds, Surjewala said, while accusing the government of being guilty of causing a financial crisis, triggering unemployment and inflation, attacks on farmers, a lack of of sympathy for the poor and the environment. -class, mismanagement of the Covid crisis and impairment of national security. Surjewala said the current unemployment rate was the highest in 45 years; per capita income is expected to fall to 5.4%; people were dying because of the lack of life-saving medicine, oxygen and hospital beds in front of the government. On the issue of the farmers’ protest, the congressional spokesman alleged that the Modi government was playing with the livelihoods to help its capitalist friends in the form of the Three Farm Laws. On the national security front, Surjewaala claimed the government had failed in protecting the country’s sovereignty and borders. Far from showing a red eye to China, the BJP government has been unable to prevent China from encroaching on our border in Ladakh, he said. He also criticized the government for its demonetization, the implementation of the GST and its handling of the Maoist insurgency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos