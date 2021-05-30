China’s SEOs to lead campaign for tech self-sufficiency in the face of US crackdown

An employee presents a semiconductor integrated circuit at an industry exhibition. Photo: VCG

An office under the control of Chinese state-owned assets on Sunday released a list of recommendations of 178 technology innovations from centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs), highlighting breakthroughs in sectors such as semiconductors, systems operating servers, basic electronic components, key materials and advanced technologies. manufacturing.

Most of the products are vulnerable “bottleneck” industries at the forefront of a full-fledged technological battle between the world’s two largest economies, and they embody part of China’s continued efforts to achieve technological independence, where these state-owned enterprises should play a more important role. go forward.

State-owned enterprises could explore areas that private enterprises have avoided, while playing a leading and bridging role in integrating the resources of research institutes, private enterprises and capital, in order to obtain the maximum benefit. results in cutting-edge technological breakthroughs amid relentless US repression, analysts said.

The innovations on the list include the HunXin-1 DSP chip – a high performance IC chip developed by China Electronics Technology Group Corp, a 5G millimeter wave communication ratio frequency chip developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, the platform form of artificial intelligence developed by Jiutian by China Mobile, and the Kylin operating system developed by China Electronics Corp, according to a statement on the website of the Commission for Supervision and Administration of Assets (SASAC) on Sunday.

Other projects include hydrogen storage materials and solid hydrogen storage technology, hydrogen-based fuel cell engines, and 12-inch ultra-high copper material for semi-trailers. large-scale conductors.

The list was released as the country opened the 5th National Science and Technology Workers Day on Sunday.

“This is an important measure of SASAC to show [the determination] to strengthen technological autonomy and a practice to maintain the security and stability of [China’s] supply chain, ”the statement read.

In the future, SASAC will strive to better play its strategic supporting role in the development of national technology. It will put in place relevant working mechanisms to promote the application of technological innovation, facilitate the application of these results in state-owned enterprises and centrally administered industrial chains, and continue to improve the competitiveness and reliability of technology products on the market, according to the statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also called on Friday to accelerate efforts to make China a leader in science and technology, and achieve self-sufficiency and strengthening science and technology to higher levels. , the Xinhua News Agency reported.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the general assemblies of members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as the National Congress of the China Association for Science and Engineering. technology.

“Amid increasing technological pressure and intimidation from the United States, the time for China to develop its own technologies is running, and that is why China’s top leaders and central government have sent such signals in stages. strained, ”Wang Peng, assistant professor at the Gaoling School of Artificial Intelligence at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Analysts said the new list reflected the urgency of Beijing’s technology development plan on two fronts. The first is to consolidate the main advantages in high-tech sectors such as new energies, new materials, advanced equipment and batteries. The other is to encourage national actors to “head for the hills”, pushing aside bottlenecks forced by the United States.

“The government aims to ensure that centrally administered state-owned enterprises play a leading and demonstration role in achieving basic technological breakthroughs, as the ultimate goal of these enterprises is to stabilize the foundations of the economy. Chinese rather than making a profit, ”Wang said.

“State-owned enterprises have a responsibility to tackle difficult-to-solve technological problems, especially in sectors that private enterprises would not enter due to technological barriers or profitability concerns,” Wang said. , highlighting the semiconductor industry, which requires long-term risks. investment.

There is also the issue of introducing new technologies to the market, and analysts believe that state-owned companies could serve as a bridge to channel funds, basic infrastructure and application scenarios for both sides.

“Centrally administered public enterprises have rich resources, top talent and sufficient capital. At times of disruption, they must stand out to organize all kinds of market elements to improve the efficiency of technology R&D, ”Ma Jihua, a senior industry analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday.

As part of the national push for technological independence, China will also redouble its efforts to develop local technological talent over the next decade. Last week, China called on 12 leading universities, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, to build “technology schools of the future.”