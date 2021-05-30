Great Britain: Boris Johnson builds a new flagship





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the construction of a new national flagship that the UK will use to promote its foreign and trade interests after Brexit. Among other things, high-level trade talks and political summits will take place on the ship, as Johnson said on Saturday.

According to Downing Street, construction of the ship will begin next year and last for around five years, after which it will be operational for around 30 years. A name has not yet been chosen. Conservative MPs are pushing for it to be named after Prince Philip, the recently deceased husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The cost is said to be around £ 200million.

For the first time since 1997, Britain will once again receive a national flagship. At that time the Royal Yacht Britannia was taken out of service and since then it has been anchored in Scotland as a museum ship. Johnson: a great independent maritime trading nation The role of the new ship, however, will be very different from that of its predecessors, Johnson said. The new vessel will reflect the emerging status of a great independent maritime trading nation and will be a clear and strong symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage.

Britain officially left the EU in January 2020. Earlier this year, the UK also withdrew from the common internal market and the customs union. London is currently in talks with several countries on future trade deals. Johnson has repeatedly stressed that the UK will be able to decide its own trade policy after Brexit. In addition, the government is arming the army and wants to become the first naval power after the United States. However, important trade negotiations are currently at a standstill, for example with the United States, but also with Norway and Australia.



