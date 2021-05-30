‘Another typical masterstroke’: Prashant Kishor on government’s offer of support for children | Latest India News





On Sunday, political strategist Prashant Kishor tore up the Centre’s offer of support to children who have lost their parents to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and blamed the government for its “ catastrophic mismanagement ” of the pandemic. Criticizing the Centre’s decision to help children by offering free education and a stipend at the age of 18, Kishor said they should receive the support now and not when they are adults. He added that the decision to offer free education to children is already a right enshrined in the Constitution. “Another typical #ModiSarkar #MasterStroke this time redefines EMPATHY and CARE for children ravaged by #Covid and its catastrophic mismanagement,” Kishor said, responding to a tweet shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read also | ‘To be positive, we don’t have to …’: Prashant Kishor’s new jibe in government Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of benefits when they turn 18. Be grateful to #PMCares for the PROMISE of free education; a RIGHT guaranteed by the Constitution / RTE, he also tweeted. Continuing his scathing attack, Kishor also highlighted the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen last month at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. “Thanks to @PMOIndia for INSURANCE for being registered with Ayushman Bharat who supposedly covers the health care needs of 50Cr Indians but failed to provide bed / oxygen when needed,” he declares. The poll strategist was reacting to a tweet published by Prime Minister Modi indicating that several children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 will be taken into government care. “PM-CARES for children will provide education and other support for children,” the prime minister said in the tweet, sharing the government’s statement. According to the press release, these measures are aimed at helping families maintain a good standard of living. “The Center has also liberalized and improved existing schemes to cover families of contract and casual workers. As part of the relief initiative, the government is expanding the state of employees. Insurance Corporation (ESIC), intended for employment-related deaths, for those who have died from Covid-19. In addition, dependent family members of the deceased will be entitled to retirement benefits, which would correspond to 90% of the average daily wage received by the employee according to the standards in force. Also Read: Prashant Kishor Wants To Stop Polling Strategy After Mamata, Stalin’s Great Victory, Says ‘He Has Had Enough’ Earlier this month, the electoral strategist criticized the government, saying its attempt to push “lies” and “propaganda” in the name of spreading positivity is “disgusting.” “In the face of a grieving nation and the tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push FALSEHOOD and PROPAGANDA in the name of spreading POSITIVITY is disgusting! To be sure, we don’t have to become blind propagandist government, ”he tweeted.

