PKS congratulates Jokowi for his support for Palestine

AKURAT.CO, The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) appreciates Indonesian President Joko Widodo for the government’s continued support for Palestine.
Since the Gaza Strip returned to turmoil before Idul Fitri 1442H, the Indonesian government has expressed support for the country. Indonesia has struggled through diplomacy, represented by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the UN.
“The PKS appreciates the consistency of the attitude of the Indonesian government which always shows its support for the independence of the Palestinian people,” said PKS President Ahmad Syaikhu in a national speech at the 19th anniversary of the PKS held in Cibubur region, Depok, West Java, Sunday (5/30/2021).
In addition to appreciating the government of the PKS, the PKS also praised a number of religious institutions such as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) and PP Muhammadiyah who have actively contributed support for the Palestinian nation.
“We also express our gratitude to MUI, PBNU, PP Muhammadiyah and others who together made the Palestinian issue a common problem,” he said.
Syaiku stressed that his party in the PKS will also not stop supporting the Palestinian people to achieve their independence. Support for this political party is not only directed at the Palestinian people, but also at a number of citizens of Myanmar, Kashmir and Xinjiang who are also currently hostile.
“In the name of humanity, justice and brotherhood, the PKS will continue to fight to support the human rights and freedom of the Palestinian people and the protective rights of humanity in other parts. of the world, such as Myanmar, Kashmir and Xinjiang, “he said. []
