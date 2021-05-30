What if an ex-president goes to jail (hypothetically speaking)? It wouldn’t be pretty





The United States has never jailed a president. Neithera president in office, nor a former. Arguably there are a few that should have although that is another question.

Donald Trump could change that. Perhaps this is not surprising: history will already remember Trump as the first president to be impeached twice, the first president to refuse to accept losing an election, the first president not to have an election. previous political or military experience and one of the five presidents to be elected without winning the popular vote. He’s racked up questionable accolades as Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl rings.

Now Trump could face jail time for alleged financial crimes in New York or for his efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election, or for his speech to rioters on January 6. Given his ethically dubious business relationship and taxpayer scam, as well as his shady actions in Russia and Ukraine, something completely unforeseen could also arise during ongoing investigations that will land him in jail.

In any case, if Trump goes to jail, it will be a first in the history of this country. What, if any, does that say about the state of our democracy?

We can start by looking at the closest equivalents to Trump’s situation, which occurred shortly after the Civil War. Undoubtedly, the most volatile case of its kind was the potential trial of Jefferson Davis, who had been President of Confederation and intended to argue that he had done nothing illegal by siding with the side of the Mississippi once it seceded. (Whether the Confederate States of America count as a true nation, and Davis as a true president, is a contested question.) Given that the Civil War had ended only a few years earlier, it is quite conceivable that the Davis’ trial would have sparked violence if he was convicted. Lucky for him, President Andrew Johnson forgave Davis and other prominent former Confederates for the crime of treason, so we don’t know how such an atrium would have played out.

A lesser-known case involving an authentic president, no doubt, is that of John Tyler, who was president from 1841 to 1845, after the death of William Henry Harrison. No one ever accused Tyler of dishonesty, but he sided with the home state of Virginia when he seceded from the Union in 1861 in various Confederate legislative bodies. Tyler died of a stroke in early 1862, three years before the Civil War, so he was never held legally responsible for his actions and there is no way of knowing how events would have unfolded. . Tyler, however, offers the only clear example of a former US president who committed treason. (So ​​far, some would say.)

Around the same time that Jefferson Davis faced an uncertain legal fate, his pardoned President Andrew Johnson became the first president to be impeached, in his case by a Republican-controlled Congress opposed to his lenient policy towards the conquered South. But Johnson was not charged with any crime after leaving office, while Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could be impeached, likely would have been if Gerald Ford had not forgiven him. Bill Clinton, the second deposed president, has been accused by his enemies of all manner of imaginary crimes, but never faced a serious threat of criminal prosecution for any aspect of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

American history therefore does not provide clear or useful parallels, and we must cast the net even wider without finding obvious similar examples. One thing we can say is that a criminal conviction wouldn’t necessarily end Trump’s political career, and another is that the chances of a real head of state literally ending up behind bars seem very low. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was convicted of tax evasion in 2013 also one of Trump’s most plausible crimes and served his “jail time” doing unpaid community service due to his age. Despite his conviction, Berlusconi remains a powerful figure on the Italian right and eventually returned to politics, winning the European Parliament elections in 2019.

Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held power for the past 12 years (after also serving as prime minister in the late 1990s), is a high profile case. He was accused in 2019 of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust but refused to step down, clinging to power through several undecided elections thanks to the loyalty of the Israeli right. With the emergence of a new coalition government this week that could end Netanyahu’s tenure, the danger of conviction and jail time is now real.

Former French Prime Minister François Fillon could well go to prison but even in France, it’s not a huge story. (In the French political system, the President holds executive power and the Prime Minister is perhaps closer to the Speaker of the House of the United States) An old-school center-right conservative, Fillon was allied with the former President Nicolas Sarkozy and was briefly considered the favorite in the 2017 presidential election (ultimately won by Emmanuel Macron). After Fillon was accused of embezzlement, his political fortunes collapsed and last year he was finally found guilty of fraud and embezzlement. He was sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended, and is currently appealing his conviction.

What lessons have we learned about the prospect of Donald Trump in prison overalls? Almost none. Trump is perhaps vaguely similar to the examples of Berlusconi, Netanyahu and Davis in that he has a passionate following and leads a movement that is unwaveringly devoted to him as an individual. As with Berlusconi and Netanyahu, his supporters are unlikely to abandon him even if he is charged or convicted. On the contrary, a criminal trial could make him a martyr and increase the persecution of his followers, encouraging them to do who knows what.

John Tyler, Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton never commanded this kind of servile devotion. Nothing even close.

Also consider that there is no legal or constitutional obstacle to a citizen eligible to become president while incarcerated. Trump could orchestrate the apolitical resurrection of a prison cell, being “restored” to what his supporters deem his rightful place either by being legitimately elected, or (much more likely) because the recent wave of voter suppression laws enacted. by Republicans creates a situation where he cannot lose. Just as Hitler proclaimed his rise to power as a justification for the nine months he spent in prison after the Beer Hall putsch, Trump’s miraculous election would be accepted by his supporters as proof that it was worth it. Most of them would avoid Hitler parallels, of course, but some, if QAnonrhetoric is to be believed, may not be.

If Trump is indeed tried, it will become a spectacle unlike any other in American history. Any verdict of acquittal, conviction or annulment of the trial will be received by his supporters as a great victory. Whatever happens, such a trial would be a flashpoint for a far-right, anti-democratic movement the genre of which has never existed before in this country. Overall, it looks really bad.

