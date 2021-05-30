Germany in the lead for patent applicants; Huawei’s IP head continues; Amgens earns $ 40 billion with SCOTUS; Analysis of Ericsson Samsung transactions; The USPTO leads on diversity; and more





The long read A fascinating analysis of USPTO data undertaken by Mike Pellegrinos shows how the agency is leading the way in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the US innovation and patent landscape. Learn more here MONDAY May 24 After 15 years as the COO of Huaweis IP, Jason Ding became general counsel for an affiliate focused on smart energy. Learn more here A case brought by the Washington State Attorney General against an entity called Landmark could provide a welcome opportunity to obtain a legally fixed definition of the term “patent troll”. Learn more here TUESDAY 25 May Published accounts suggest that pools on both the patentee’s and the performer’s side are major topics of discussion within a key SEP study group in Japan. Learn more here A decision by the Supreme Court of the United States not to intervene Sandoz versus Immunexis a $ 40 billion victory for the Amgen subsidiary, but leaves double patenting issues unanswered. Learn more here A rumored veto deal with the White House on the identity of the next USPTO director seems unlikely, but Delaware Senator Chris Coons could still decide who gets the job. Learn more here WEDNESDAY May 26 Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed the country’s support for a temporary exemption from the TRIPS agreement applied to covid-19 vaccine technologies. Learn more here The District of Delaware is often viewed as a difficult court to obtain ANDA summary judgment motions. However, a closer look at his case tells a different story. Learn more here THURSDAY May 27 After a year marked by several transactions with apparent NPEs, patents formerly held by the Japanese Mitsubishi Electric are now appearing in US litigation. Learn more here It didn’t take long for Ericsson and Samsung to bury their differences and agree on a new multi-year global licensing agreement. The result was good for both and a victory for the Swedish company’s IP team. Learn more here IBM and Philips lead healthcare AI patents as Big Tech lets life science companies catch up in a market whose time is about to come. Learn more here FRIDAY May 28 Germany is the most plaintiff-friendly patent jurisdiction in the world, according to the results of a survey of senior intellectual property professionals in-house and in private practice.I AM. Learn more here An Osaka-based startup has prevailed against Japan’s most valuable retailer in a rare national patent battle. Learn more here WHO’s C-TAP initiative is premised on a rejection of the legitimacy of intellectual property during the covid pandemic, so it will never gain the buy-in to make it work. Learn more here SATURDAY May 29 China deserves to play a bigger role in shaping the global SEP licensing landscape, but before that happens, the country’s courts must do more to gain the world’s trust. Learn more here

